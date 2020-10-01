USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah ignores mixed Inflation data, breaks 200-HMA support

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR drops 0.20% even as Indonesian Inflation data marked contrasting signals in September.
  • Broad US dollar weakness, risk-on mood seems to favor the Asian currency.
  • Immediate falling trend line, downside break of 200-HMA keep sellers hopeful.
  • Buyers may refrain from entries unless crossing weekly resistance line.

USD/IDR drops to 14,865, down 0.20% intraday, during the pre-European session on Thursday. The pair recently ignored mixed Indonesian Inflation numbers for September while defying the previous day’s positive performance.

Indonesia’s headline Inflation dropped below -0.01% MoM to reprint -0.05% figures whereas the YoY numbers cross 1.32% prior while matching 1.42% market consensus. Further, the Core Inflation declines below 2.03% previous readouts and 2.0% forecasts to 1.86% in September.

With the pair’s sustained break of 200-HMA, the weekly support line near 14,824 seems to lure the sellers ahead of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September 21-24 upside, at 14,784.

Alternatively, 200-HMA and the adjacent falling trend line highlight 14,875/80 as nearby key resistance ahead of a falling trend line from last Thursday, at 14,950 now.

In a case where the bulls conquer 14,950, they need a successful ride over the 15,000 threshold to challenge the previous month’s high near 15,140.

USD/IDR hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14863
Today Daily Change -32.7000
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 14895.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14862.2192
Daily SMA50 14760.0308
Daily SMA100 14604.8819
Daily SMA200 14615.9215
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14977.2
Previous Daily Low 14859
Previous Weekly High 15062
Previous Weekly Low 14611.5
Previous Monthly High 15140
Previous Monthly Low 14529.2
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14932.0476
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14904.1524
Daily Pivot Point S1 14844.0667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14792.4333
Daily Pivot Point S3 14725.8667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14962.2667
Daily Pivot Point R2 15028.8333
Daily Pivot Point R3 15080.4667

 

 

