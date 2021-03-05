USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah hits four-month lows after BI says ready to intervene

Indonesia's central bank, the Bank Indonesia, is ready to keep the rupiah steady by conducting triple intervention in financial markets whenever necessary, Reuters reports, citing a central bank spokesman on Friday.
The BI spokesman said: "BI is always in the market for triple intervention, through the spot, DNDF (domestic NDF) and also purchasing bonds if necessary.”
“Many other currencies also fell due to the movements of US yields,” he added.
Market reaction
USD/IDR jumped to four-month highs at 14,345, as the rupiah got hurt by the intervention comments. The spot was last seen changing hands at 14,320, still up 0.42% on a daily basis.
