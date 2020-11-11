USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah fails to cheer receding Retail Sales contraction

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR picks up bids even as Indonesia Retail Sales recovers in September.
  • Risk sentiment improves after RBNZ, US holidays limit the bulls.

USD/IDR trims early-Asian session losses while picking up the bids near 14,095 during the initial trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the quote pays a little heed to the monthly Retail Sales figures from Indonesia.

Indonesia’s September month Retail Sales YoY improves from -9.2% prior to -8.7%. Even so, the key activity gauge marks 11 months of contraction. Earlier in November, the Indonesian GDP rebounded 5.05% QoQ in Q3 2020 versus +5.34% forecast and -4.19% prior.

Other than the data, risk catalysts like fears of the wider coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 and chatters concerning China’s recent trade-negative acts concerning Indonesia’s coal also weigh on the IDR.

On a broader front, risks improve after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) becomes another central bank to refrain from going to below zero interest rates. Further supporting the mood could be US President-elect Joe Biden’s signal for healthcare stimulus.

With the Veterans Day holiday in the US and a light calendar elsewhere, USD/IDR traders can keep jostling above 14,000 unless any surprises pop-up.

Technical analysis

While August low, near 14,415, challenge the pair’s short-term upside, USD/IDR bears will take fresh entries, targeting the June 2020 trough surrounding 13,850, on the downside break of the 14,000 threshold.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14086.5
Today Daily Change -34.8000
Today Daily Change % -0.25%
Today daily open 14121.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14578.865
Daily SMA50 14730.3126
Daily SMA100 14670.9142
Daily SMA200 14741.2504
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14284.747
Previous Daily Low 13998
Previous Weekly High 14753.55
Previous Weekly Low 14188.5
Previous Monthly High 14940
Previous Monthly Low 14546.869
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14175.2096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14107.5374
Daily Pivot Point S1 13984.6177
Daily Pivot Point S2 13847.9353
Daily Pivot Point S3 13697.8707
Daily Pivot Point R1 14271.3647
Daily Pivot Point R2 14421.4293
Daily Pivot Point R3 14558.1117

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD crosses above 0.73 alongside rally in NZD

AUD/USD crosses above 0.73 alongside rally in NZD

The AUD/USD pair is gaining altitude alongside a rally in the New Zealand dollar and amid a pro-risk environment in financial markets. RBNZ dashes hopes for negative rates, easing pressure on the RBA to add more stimulus. 

AUD/USD News

NZD/USD battles 0.6900 on RBNZ's Orr, highest since March 2019

NZD/USD battles 0.6900 on RBNZ's Orr, highest since March 2019

NZD/USD trades around 0.6900, at the highest levels since March 2019, as markets price out negative interest rates following RBNZ Governor Orr’s less dovish comments. Orr also sounded upbeat on economic recovery. 

NZD/USD News

Gold remains capped below $1891 key barrier

Gold remains capped below $1891 key barrier

Gold (XAU/USD) trades higher but remains below the critical $1891 resistance. The continued surge in the COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US has revived the calls for additional stimulus, underpinning the sentiment around gold.

Gold news

USD/JPY bulls losing conviction in the 105 area

USD/JPY bulls losing conviction in the 105 area

USD/JPY bears are battling back for lost ground in Tokyo as the dollar struggles to get over the line. Focus is on the spread of the virus, with an eye on Trump's decrying and court case efforts, along with prospects for Biden's geopolitics.

USD/JPY News

WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw

WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw

The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures