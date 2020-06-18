USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah eyes Bank Indonesia rate decision for fresh moves

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR keeps gradual recovery moves from June 08 low.
  • Bank Indonesia is expected to announce 25 basis points (bps) of a rate cut.
  • Indonesian government reduced growth forecast amid virus woes.
  • Risks surrounding China and COVID-19 keep the Asian currencies pressured.

USD/IDR seesaws around 14,140, midly bid, amid the initial Indonesian session on Thursday. The pair recently benefited from the broad weakness in Asian currencies amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 as well as China’s political tussles with the US and India. However, traders are waiting for the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) rate decision for fresh impulse during the early-day trading.

Although the recent virus figures from mainland China and Beijing have been receding, a surge in the numbers from Texas and rising hospitalization in Florida and Oklahoma spread fears of the pandemic. It’s worth mentioning that the upbeat trial results of the UK’s second vaccine and hints of a cure by US President Donald Trump seem to fall short in beating pessimists.

Elsewhere, India and China are using media to spread indirect threats of war whereas talks in Hawaii between the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi also failed to offer positive results. Furthermore, the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) pessimistic forecasts for developing Asia follow the suit of the Indonesian government’s another cut to the second quarter (Q2) prediction, to 3.1%, amid rising COVID-19 infections.

It should be noted that the market’s key risk catalysts, namely the US 10-year Treasury yields and stocks in Asia remain mostly depressed as we write. Additionally, Indonesia’s IDX Composite marks 0.13% loss as taking rounds to 4,981.50 by the press time.

Looking forward, the BI’s rate decision will be the key for the pair traders to watch. The Indonesian central bank is expected to cut the benchmark rate cut 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% after a two-month pause in monetary policy change. In this regard, TD Securities said, “We expect a further 12.5bp rate from the CBC to 1.0%. The last cut took place in March, which was the first easing in over 4 years. While Taiwan's economy has held up better than many of its peers, growth has slowed to its weakest in almost 4 years, and we think the intensification of external risks as highlighted in weakening export orders, will likely prompt the CBC to cut. CBC Governor Yang recently highlighted the room for further easing in comments to Taiwan's parliament. Official growth forecasts have been downgraded to between 1.3% and 1.8% for 2020, but risks are skewed towards a weaker outcome.”

Technical analysis

Unless the pair breaks an eight-day-old ascending trend line, currently near 14,055, the quote is less likely to defy its pullback moves targeting 14,266, which comprises a two-week-old resistance line.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14140
Today Daily Change 57.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.40%
Today daily open 14083
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14318.1
Daily SMA50 14909.9615
Daily SMA100 14796.8634
Daily SMA200 14398.6982
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14092
Previous Daily Low 14035
Previous Weekly High 14223
Previous Weekly Low 13870
Previous Monthly High 15177
Previous Monthly Low 14610
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14056.774
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14070.226
Daily Pivot Point S1 14048
Daily Pivot Point S2 14013
Daily Pivot Point S3 13991
Daily Pivot Point R1 14105
Daily Pivot Point R2 14127
Daily Pivot Point R3 14162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

