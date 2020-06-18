USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah eyes Bank Indonesia rate decision for fresh moves

- USD/IDR keeps gradual recovery moves from June 08 low.
- Bank Indonesia is expected to announce 25 basis points (bps) of a rate cut.
- Indonesian government reduced growth forecast amid virus woes.
- Risks surrounding China and COVID-19 keep the Asian currencies pressured.
USD/IDR seesaws around 14,140, midly bid, amid the initial Indonesian session on Thursday. The pair recently benefited from the broad weakness in Asian currencies amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) wave 2.0 as well as China’s political tussles with the US and India. However, traders are waiting for the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) rate decision for fresh impulse during the early-day trading.
Although the recent virus figures from mainland China and Beijing have been receding, a surge in the numbers from Texas and rising hospitalization in Florida and Oklahoma spread fears of the pandemic. It’s worth mentioning that the upbeat trial results of the UK’s second vaccine and hints of a cure by US President Donald Trump seem to fall short in beating pessimists.
Elsewhere, India and China are using media to spread indirect threats of war whereas talks in Hawaii between the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi also failed to offer positive results. Furthermore, the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) pessimistic forecasts for developing Asia follow the suit of the Indonesian government’s another cut to the second quarter (Q2) prediction, to 3.1%, amid rising COVID-19 infections.
It should be noted that the market’s key risk catalysts, namely the US 10-year Treasury yields and stocks in Asia remain mostly depressed as we write. Additionally, Indonesia’s IDX Composite marks 0.13% loss as taking rounds to 4,981.50 by the press time.
Looking forward, the BI’s rate decision will be the key for the pair traders to watch. The Indonesian central bank is expected to cut the benchmark rate cut 25 basis points (bps) to 4.25% after a two-month pause in monetary policy change. In this regard, TD Securities said, “We expect a further 12.5bp rate from the CBC to 1.0%. The last cut took place in March, which was the first easing in over 4 years. While Taiwan's economy has held up better than many of its peers, growth has slowed to its weakest in almost 4 years, and we think the intensification of external risks as highlighted in weakening export orders, will likely prompt the CBC to cut. CBC Governor Yang recently highlighted the room for further easing in comments to Taiwan's parliament. Official growth forecasts have been downgraded to between 1.3% and 1.8% for 2020, but risks are skewed towards a weaker outcome.”
Technical analysis
Unless the pair breaks an eight-day-old ascending trend line, currently near 14,055, the quote is less likely to defy its pullback moves targeting 14,266, which comprises a two-week-old resistance line.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14140
|Today Daily Change
|57.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40%
|Today daily open
|14083
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14318.1
|Daily SMA50
|14909.9615
|Daily SMA100
|14796.8634
|Daily SMA200
|14398.6982
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14092
|Previous Daily Low
|14035
|Previous Weekly High
|14223
|Previous Weekly Low
|13870
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14056.774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14070.226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13991
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14105
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14127
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14162
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pressured around 1.2550 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, marginally lower ahead of the BOE, which is projected to expand its QE program. UK PM Johnson meets French President Macron amid Brexit talks.
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Forex Today: Coronavirus, weak data outweigh reopening optimism, BOE, jobless claims eyed
The market mood is somewhat pessimistic as concerns about coronavirus marginally outweigh optimism about the economic recovery. The BOE, US jobless claims, and coronavirus news are all in the mix.
Gold looks for a firm direction above 50-day SMA
Gold prices remain directionless below $1730 while heading into the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal recently bounced off intraday low on fresh US-China tension but remains near the previous day’s close.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.