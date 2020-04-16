USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian Rupiah drops on persistent haven demand for dollar

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Indonesia's Rupiah is feeling the pull of gravity alongside losses in stocks. 
  • Heightened fears of a coronavirus-induced recession are weighing over the risk sentiment. 

Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) has come under pressure on Thursday as markets are offering pro-growth currencies and buying US dollar, a global reserve, on persistent coronavirus-led recession in the global economy. 

Rises to 15,900

The USD/IDR pair printed a high of 15,907 in early Asia and was last seen trading largely unchanged on the day at 15,766. 

The financial markets are trading risk-averse with the futures tied to the S&P 500 reporting a 0.6% drop. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is trading at 99.83, up 0.26% on the day. 

The risk sentiment came under pressure on Wednesday after record low Retail Sales bolstered recession fears. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said the global gross domestic product could contract by 3% in 2020. 

The risk-off could continue as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise worldwide and most nations have extended lockdown. There are now more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the virus across the globe and more than 123,100 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the US has exceeded 633,200, while the death toll has risen to more than 28,200.

Further, Indonesia reported a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in March as exports dropped 0.20 percent. The surplus could decline further in the near term, as the global economic activity has pretty much come to a standstill due to the virus pandemic. 

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 15772.3
Today Daily Change 34.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 15737.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16155.5469
Daily SMA50 14938.0358
Daily SMA100 14398.4814
Daily SMA200 14255.9349
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15802.5
Previous Daily Low 15570
Previous Weekly High 16825
Previous Weekly Low 15626
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15713.685
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15658.815
Daily Pivot Point S1 15604.1667
Daily Pivot Point S2 15470.8333
Daily Pivot Point S3 15371.6667
Daily Pivot Point R1 15836.6667
Daily Pivot Point R2 15935.8333
Daily Pivot Point R3 16069.1667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

