USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian Rupiah drops on persistent haven demand for dollar

- Indonesia's Rupiah is feeling the pull of gravity alongside losses in stocks.
- Heightened fears of a coronavirus-induced recession are weighing over the risk sentiment.
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) has come under pressure on Thursday as markets are offering pro-growth currencies and buying US dollar, a global reserve, on persistent coronavirus-led recession in the global economy.
Rises to 15,900
The USD/IDR pair printed a high of 15,907 in early Asia and was last seen trading largely unchanged on the day at 15,766.
The financial markets are trading risk-averse with the futures tied to the S&P 500 reporting a 0.6% drop. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is trading at 99.83, up 0.26% on the day.
The risk sentiment came under pressure on Wednesday after record low Retail Sales bolstered recession fears. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said the global gross domestic product could contract by 3% in 2020.
The risk-off could continue as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise worldwide and most nations have extended lockdown. There are now more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the virus across the globe and more than 123,100 people have died, according to the World Health Organization. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the US has exceeded 633,200, while the death toll has risen to more than 28,200.
Further, Indonesia reported a smaller-than-expected trade surplus in March as exports dropped 0.20 percent. The surplus could decline further in the near term, as the global economic activity has pretty much come to a standstill due to the virus pandemic.
Technical levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|15772.3
|Today Daily Change
|34.8000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|15737.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16155.5469
|Daily SMA50
|14938.0358
|Daily SMA100
|14398.4814
|Daily SMA200
|14255.9349
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15802.5
|Previous Daily Low
|15570
|Previous Weekly High
|16825
|Previous Weekly Low
|15626
|Previous Monthly High
|17154
|Previous Monthly Low
|13937.8155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15713.685
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15658.815
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15604.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15470.8333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15371.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15836.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15935.8333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16069.1667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6300 on USD strength, ignores Australian Jobs
Having failed to hold above 0.6300, AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6300 despite better-than-expected Australian jobs data for March, as broad-based US dollar strength continues to weigh.
USD/JPY looking to 108.00 in USD risk-off correction
USD/JPY extends gains towards 108.00, as the US dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts.
US Jobless Claims Preview: Facts that retain the ability to move markets
The American labor market debacle is slated to moderate slightly when initial jobless claims for the week of April 10 are released. Expectations have been dashed for three weeks running as job losses have continued to outstrip forecasts.
WTI: Up 3% in Asia, Wednesday's 18-year low not confirmed by daily RSI
WTI crude is flashing green in Asia amid signs of temporary loss of bearish momentum on technical charts. The black gold is trading at $20.46, representing a 3 percent gain on the day, having hit a low of $19.21 on Wednesday.
Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak
Gold snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday despite risk aversion. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.