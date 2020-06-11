USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah defies broad US dollar pullback

- USD/IDR fails to respect the greenback’s recovery moves following the Fed-led drop.
- Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Governor Perry Warijyo struck upbeat comments the previous day.
- Indonesia reported biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
- US discuss plans to relocate American companies from China to Indonesia.
USD/IDR becomes the odd one out amid the broad US dollar rebound during the early Thursday. The quote drops 0.26% on a day to revisit 13,988 level ahead of the European session. In doing so, it reverses the previous day’s rise while also stepping back from Friday’s top.
The pair seems lagging in response to the BI Governor Warjiyo’s comments that the rupiah has the potential to strengthen as it remains undervalued. Another positive could be traced from The Eurasian News which cited ongoing negotiations between the US and Indonesia to avail 4,000 hectares of land in Central Java to accommodate US companies planning to relocate from China.
On the contrary, the US dollar index (DXY), a gauge of the greenback versus major currencies, bounced off three-month low to 96.40, up 0.35% on a day, by the press time. The reason could be traced from the market’s risk-off mood following the US Federal Reserve Chairman’s signal for the further weakness of the job market.
Also against the move is the surging virus numbers in the Asian nation. As per Reuters, Indonesia reported on Wednesday its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases for a second successive day, with 1,241 new infections, taking its total to 34,316.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain downbeat near 10-day low whereas stocks in Asia also flash losses as we write. It’s worth mentioning that Indonesia’s IDX Composite print over 0.50% loss to 4,895 by the time of writing.
Moving ahead, the US second-tier data like Jobless Claims and Michigan Consumer Sentiment might offer intermediate moves ahead of Friday’s Indonesian Retail Sales.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a two-month-old falling trend line, currently around 14,290, the pair can stay on the bears’ radar.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13885
|Today Daily Change
|-140.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.00%
|Today daily open
|14025
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14504
|Daily SMA50
|15155.4162
|Daily SMA100
|14775.8234
|Daily SMA200
|14398.8329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14055
|Previous Daily Low
|13919
|Previous Weekly High
|14622
|Previous Weekly Low
|13885
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14003.048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13970.952
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13944.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13863.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13808.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14080.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14135.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14216.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.
Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed
The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting.
Gold: Slips back below $1730 as US dollar rebounds
XAU bears look to extend the break below 1730 threshold. USD recovers post-Fed losses as risk-aversion refuels haven demand. Eyes on global equities, USD dynamics ahead of US data.
WTI: Down 2.8% in Asia, forming H&S pattern on 1H
Oil prices are flashing red in Asia and look to be forming a major bearish reversal technical pattern. WTI prints a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart. Acceptance below the neckline support would confirm bearish reversal.