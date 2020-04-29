USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah clocks fresh six-week highs on Warijyo’s comments

The Indonesian rupiah extends the recent winning streak against the US dollar in Wednesday’s Asian trading, with USD/IDR now losing 0.10% to trade at 15,365.
The spot reached a new six-week low of 15,355 after the rupiah picked up bids on Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warijyo’s upbeat remarks on the exchange rate value.
Warijyo said the central bank continues to believe rupiah heading towards 15,000 a dollar by year-end.
Additional comments
April inflation m/m seen at 0.18%, YoY seen at 2.78%.
Relatively high demand of forex from companies has put pressure on rupiah in recent days.
BI bought 2.3 trillion rupiah of govt bonds in Tuesday’s auction.
May bid in govt's green shoe option auction on Wednesday.
Expects govt to sell around 425 trillion rupiah in bond market for the rest of the year.
Market should see that govt has offered high yields in Tuesday’s auction.
Bond yields will trend down.
Expects commercial banks to meet new level of secondary reserve requirement ratio by may 4.
Size of "quantitative easing" so far at 503.8 trillion rupiah.
Further, bearish momentum in the cross can be also attributed to the broad-based US dollar weakness, as markets remain cautious and resort to rebalancing ahead of the key US data and FOMC decision due later today.
USD/IDR technical levels to watch
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|15364
|Today Daily Change
|-58.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|15423
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15883.6905
|Daily SMA50
|15275.3068
|Daily SMA100
|14534.8966
|Daily SMA200
|14328.2549
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15493
|Previous Daily Low
|15400
|Previous Weekly High
|15890
|Previous Weekly Low
|15374.6885
|Previous Monthly High
|17154
|Previous Monthly Low
|13937.8155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15435.526
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15457.474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15384.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15345.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15291.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15477.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15531.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15570.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
