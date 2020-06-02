USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah clings to 11-week top after Indonesia Inflation

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

  • USD/IDR struggles near multi-day low amid oversold RSI.
  • Indonesia’s May month inflation data fails to offer any major insights to the traders.
  • A confluence of 100-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement guards immediate upside.

USD/IDR struggles to break the inactivity while taking rounds to 14,610 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. The pair dropped below a confluence 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-March upside on Friday. However, oversold RSI conditions seem to restrict further downside of the quote.

Indonesia’s May month Inflation grew beyond 2.15% forecast to 2.19% YoY whereas monthly figures also rose past-0.04% expected mark to 0.07%.

As a result, the bears are waiting for a fresh leg down below 14,600 round-figure to aim for early-March tops near 14,420.

On the contrary, a daily closing beyond the said resistance confluence around 14,730/35 could trend fresh recoveries towards 14,800.

However, bulls are less likely to shed their scepticism unless witnessing a daily closing past-15,180 comprising May month high.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14610
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 14610
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14817.95
Daily SMA50 15459.4788
Daily SMA100 14747.6984
Daily SMA200 14404.1492
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14622
Previous Daily Low 14609
Previous Weekly High 14778
Previous Weekly Low 14610
Previous Monthly High 15177
Previous Monthly Low 14610
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14617.034
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14613.966
Daily Pivot Point S1 14605.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14600.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 14592.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14618.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14626.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14631.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

