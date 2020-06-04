USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah bulls remain hopeful below 14,420/15

- USD/IDR recovers from 14,070, lowest since February 27, 2020.
- A horizontal area comprising early-March high and Tuesday’s low restricts immediate bounce.
- January month high can offer immediate support during further declines.
USD/IDR recovers from 14-week low to 14,140 while heading into the European session on Thursday.
Considering the overbought RSI conditions, the pair could extend the latest bounce towards March 11 low of 14,288. However, a horizontal resistance including the initial March month’s top and June 02 low, around 14,420/15, limit further upside.
In a case where the quote rises past-14,420 on a daily closing basis, a confluence of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January-March upside, around 14, 738/45 could challenge the bulls.
Alternatively, a daily close below 14,070 may need validation from 14,000 round figure to revisit January month top near 13,970 as well as the initial February month peak near 13,775.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14143
|Today Daily Change
|48.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|14095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14737.2
|Daily SMA50
|15373.4768
|Daily SMA100
|14759.2434
|Daily SMA200
|14404.0847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14415
|Previous Daily Low
|14095
|Previous Weekly High
|14778
|Previous Weekly Low
|14610
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14217.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14292.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13988.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13881.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13668.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14308.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14521.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14628.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
