USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah bounces-off four-month lows to regain 14,100

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Broad US dollar comeback lifts USD/IDR from multi-month lows
  • Indonesia plans to issue Samurai bonds in H2 2020.
  • Focus on US Jobless Claims and risk trends for fresh impetus.

The ongoing sell-off in USD/IDR paused this Thursday, as the bulls fought back control while above the 14k mark.

The bulls were rescued by the broad-based US dollar rebound, in light of escalating US-China tensions and upbeat US economic data. Also, markets resorted to profit-taking after the recent slide in the greenback and ahead of the key US jobs report

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah shrugged-off the comments by the Finance Ministry announced that the government aims to sell samurai bonds in the second semester of 2020 as part of efforts to fund the fiscal gap.

Looking ahead, the spot will remain at the mercy of the risk trends and US dollar price action for near-term trading impetus, with all eyes now on the US Jobless Claims data.

USD/IDR technical levels to watch

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14,130
Today Daily Change 515.0000
Today Daily Change % 3.65
Today daily open 14095
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14737.2
Daily SMA50 15373.4768
Daily SMA100 14759.2434
Daily SMA200 14404.0847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14415
Previous Daily Low 14095
Previous Weekly High 14778
Previous Weekly Low 14610
Previous Monthly High 15177
Previous Monthly Low 14610
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14217.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14292.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 13988.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13881.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13668.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14308.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14521.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14628.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD consolidating gains ahead of all-important ECB decision

EUR/USD is trading above 1.12 but off the two-month high of 1.1257. Tension is mounting ahead of the ECB decision, where Lagarde is set to announce additional QE, potentially worth €500 billion. 

GBP/USD pressured below 1.2550 amid Brexit concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, off the highs. The BOE is ramping up preparations for a no-trade-deal Brexit amid deadlocked talks. The market mood is balanced as US protests have calmed.

Forex Today: Dollar struggles to recover as US protests calm, data beats, all eyes on ECB stimulus

The market mood remains moderately upbeat amid a sense of calm in US protests and after relatively upbeat US economic data leading toward Friday's jobs report. The European Central Bank's rate decision is left, right, and center, with additional bond-buying expected.

Gold holds steady above $1700 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher on Thursday and moved back above the $1700 mark, recovering a part of the overnight sharp fall to near four-week lows.

WTI justifies Wednesday's Doji near three-month top, prints mild losses below $37.00

WTI extends pullback from $38.30, stays above 100-day SMA. EIA crude inventories, news concerning BP's exit from Gulf of Mexico fail to support energy buyers. US dollar recovery, market's risk reset weigh on the black gold's prices.

