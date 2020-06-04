USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah bounces-off four-month lows to regain 14,100

- Broad US dollar comeback lifts USD/IDR from multi-month lows
- Indonesia plans to issue Samurai bonds in H2 2020.
- Focus on US Jobless Claims and risk trends for fresh impetus.
The ongoing sell-off in USD/IDR paused this Thursday, as the bulls fought back control while above the 14k mark.
The bulls were rescued by the broad-based US dollar rebound, in light of escalating US-China tensions and upbeat US economic data. Also, markets resorted to profit-taking after the recent slide in the greenback and ahead of the key US jobs report
Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah shrugged-off the comments by the Finance Ministry announced that the government aims to sell samurai bonds in the second semester of 2020 as part of efforts to fund the fiscal gap.
Looking ahead, the spot will remain at the mercy of the risk trends and US dollar price action for near-term trading impetus, with all eyes now on the US Jobless Claims data.
USD/IDR technical levels to watch
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|14,130
|Today Daily Change
|515.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|3.65
|Today daily open
|14095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14737.2
|Daily SMA50
|15373.4768
|Daily SMA100
|14759.2434
|Daily SMA200
|14404.0847
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14415
|Previous Daily Low
|14095
|Previous Weekly High
|14778
|Previous Weekly Low
|14610
|Previous Monthly High
|15177
|Previous Monthly Low
|14610
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14217.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14292.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13988.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13881.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13668.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14308.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14521.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14628.3333
