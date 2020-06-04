USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah bounces-off four-month lows to regain 14,100

Broad US dollar comeback lifts USD/IDR from multi-month lows

Indonesia plans to issue Samurai bonds in H2 2020.

Focus on US Jobless Claims and risk trends for fresh impetus.

The ongoing sell-off in USD/IDR paused this Thursday, as the bulls fought back control while above the 14k mark.

The bulls were rescued by the broad-based US dollar rebound, in light of escalating US-China tensions and upbeat US economic data. Also, markets resorted to profit-taking after the recent slide in the greenback and ahead of the key US jobs report

Meanwhile, the Indonesian rupiah shrugged-off the comments by the Finance Ministry announced that the government aims to sell samurai bonds in the second semester of 2020 as part of efforts to fund the fiscal gap.

Looking ahead, the spot will remain at the mercy of the risk trends and US dollar price action for near-term trading impetus, with all eyes now on the US Jobless Claims data.

USD/IDR technical levels to watch