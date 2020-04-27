USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah bounces off five-week top

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR pulls back from the multi-day low, still in the red.
  • 21/50-day EMA restrict immediate moves.
  • A two-week-old falling trend line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the support.

Despite bouncing off the multi-day low, USD/IDR marks 0.10% loss while taking rounds to 14,585 during the initial Indonesian session on Monday.

Even so, the pair stays between 21-day and 50-day EMAs, respectively around 15,645 and 15,300.

While bearish MACD favors the sellers, 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside, around 15,360, as well as a short-term falling trend line, close to 15,180, act as additional supports to watch.

On the upside, a clear break above 15,645 will trigger the pair’s run-up towards 16,000 and then to late-March low surrounding 16,100.

USD/IDR chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 15550
Today Daily Change -40.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.26%
Today daily open 15590
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15969.3619
Daily SMA50 15205.8668
Daily SMA100 14505.9816
Daily SMA200 14313.4174
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15802.5
Previous Daily Low 15398.5155
Previous Weekly High 15890
Previous Weekly Low 15374.6885
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15648.1779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15552.8376
Daily Pivot Point S1 15391.5103
Daily Pivot Point S2 15193.0207
Daily Pivot Point S3 14987.5258
Daily Pivot Point R1 15795.4948
Daily Pivot Point R2 16000.9897
Daily Pivot Point R3 16199.4793

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Path of least resistance remains to the downside

EUR/USD: Path of least resistance remains to the downside

Despite Friday's positive performance, the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair remains to the downside, as the European leaders failed to agree on a comprehensive coronavirus stimulus package, leaving the European Central Bank (ECB) in a virus fight. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD marks four-day winning streak ahead of UK PM Johnson’s return to office

GBP/USD marks four-day winning streak ahead of UK PM Johnson’s return to office

GBP/USD remains mildly bid amid a broad US dollar weakness. UK PM “raring to go” back to No10, might take steps to shrug off allegations of non-performance. Virus/Brexit updates could compensate for a light economic calendar.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Yen pops as BOJ eases further, USD drops amid risk-on, ahead of a Big week

Forex Today: Yen pops as BOJ eases further, USD drops amid risk-on, ahead of a Big week

The risk-on sentiment was at full steam in Asia this Monday, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) additional stimulus boosted the equities and US stock futures. Despite the risk-on, oil prices tumbled nearly 9% as concerns intensify over the oil global storage facilities. 

Read more

WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia

WTI bears return to the desks with over 8.0% loss in Asia

WTI snaps the previous three-day winning streak. Rig count data from Canada have been drop to the lowest since 2000, the US data marks six weeks of declines. The Permian Basin and New Mexico accounted for 62% of the shutdowns.

Oil News

3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week

3 rate decisions, GDP & earnings marks busy FX week

For most of the major currencies and USD/JPY in particular, consolidation was the primary theme this week. The trading range for USD/JPY was less than 80 pips and, on most days, less than 50. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures