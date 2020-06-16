USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah battles 14100 after Retail Sales plummet 16.9% YoY in April

Indonesia's Retail Sales plunged by 16.9% on the year in April vs. a 4.5% drop seen in March, the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, released on Tuesday.
This was the biggest drop since November 2008.
The Bank Indonesia survey predicted sales in May to contract further by 22.9% YoY, Reuters reports.
FX Implications
The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) keeps the offered tone intact against the US dollar at 14,100 on following a big slump in Indonesia’s Retail Sales. USD/IDR adds 0.36% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY off highs, back around 107.50 amid US stimulus plans, BOJ
USD/JPY is off the highs but stays well bid around 107.50 amid a risk rally in the Asian stocks, following reports that the US is mulling an additional USD1 trillion infrastructure spending plan. BOJ's boost to its virus lending program also adds to the upbeat market mood.
AUD/USD: Bulls eye 0.7000 amid risk-on, ahead of US data, Powell
AUD/USD heads towards 0.7000 after the RBA minutes affirmed further policy support. Talks of the US infrastructure spending plans also boosted the sentiment around the higher-yielding aussie, as the Asian stocks extend the recovery.
US Retail Sales May Preview: Deferred consumption or cancellation?
American consumption should recover from its historic collapse as the US economy shuddered to a halt under the mandated public health measure of the coronavirus pandemic but the amount of the return matters most for many partially reopened businesses.
Gold looks to extend Monday's bounce as dollar remains weak
Gold flashes green as the dollar remains on the defensive during Tuesday's Asian trading hours. Fed's decision to buy corporate bonds has restored risk sentiment in stock markets. Risk reset remains vulnerable to signs of second wave of coronavirus in the US.
WTI: Bulls defend $37 amid OPEC+ cuts optimism, API eyed
Following the solid comeback staged in the US last session, WTI (July futures on Nymex) bulls are taking a breather in early Asia, consolidating at higher levels above the 37 level. Focus remains on the risk trends and API Crude Stocks data.