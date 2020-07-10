USD/IDR Price News: Indonesia rupiah off lows around 14,450 post-Fitch report

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • USD/IDR tracks the US dollar strength amid risk-off
  • Upbeat Fitch report on Indonesia underpins the rupiah.
  • Coronavirus stats and US PPI eyed in the day ahead.

USD/IDR is of the daily highs but remains strongly bid near 14,450 levels, mainly helped by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main competitors.

The risk-off market profile induced by growing US coronavirus cases and the resultant economic concerns continue to underpin the sentiment around the safe haven, the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the latest Fitch report stated that Indonesia's policy credibility is likely to ease the deficit monetization risks. The report rescued the IDR bulls and lift the local currency off the lows at 14,470 vs. the greenback.

Additional points from the report

Central bank financing of Indonesia’s budget deficits may help govt overcome shock from pandemic, but carries well-established risks.

Central bank financing of Indonesia’s budget deficits could raise uncertainty about Indonesia’s policy approach over medium term.

Expect Indonesia’s general government deficit to reach 6.5% of gdp in 2020, up from 2.2% in 2019.

The focus now shifts towards the sentiment on the global markets, virus stats and US PPI data for near-term trading opportunities.

USD/IDR technical levels to consider

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14457.06
Today Daily Change 23.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 14463.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14283.1587
Daily SMA50 14515.2035
Daily SMA100 14895.2551
Daily SMA200 14417.5823
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14561.8
Previous Daily Low 14351
Previous Weekly High 14633.7
Previous Weekly Low 14170.316
Previous Monthly High 14646.556
Previous Monthly Low 13853.0195
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14481.2744
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14431.5256
Daily Pivot Point S1 14355.4333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14247.8167
Daily Pivot Point S3 14144.6333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14566.2333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14669.4167
Daily Pivot Point R3 14777.0333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250 as concerns about US coronavirus cases are growing. Eurozone finance ministers are meeting ahead of next week's summit.  US PPI and updated COVID-19 statistics are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD pressured under 1.26 amid risk-off mood, Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, off the highs. Rising US coronavirus cases are pushing markets lower and the safe-haven dollar higher. Concerns about Brexit and the UK refusal to participate in the EU coronavirus vaccine scheme are weighing on sterling. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800

Gold: Well-defined battle lines point to range play around $1800

Gold nurses losses around the $1800 following Thursday’s good two-way businesses. The risk-off theme amid COVID-19 concerns continues to bode well for the US dollar. 

Gold News

Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better

Canada Net Change in Employment June Preview: June is looking better and better

Job gains expected to more than double in June. Unemployment rate to drop to 12% from 13.7 in May. Ivey PMI was twice its forecast in June, highest since Nov 2019. USD/CAD would benefit from better June job figures.

Read more

WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise

WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise

Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new cases, a record for a 24-hour period.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures