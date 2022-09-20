USD/IDR Price News: Indonesia rupiah buyers struggle below $15,000 as BI, Fed verdicts loom

- USD/IDR picks up bids to reverse the pullback from a two-month high.
- Firmer Inflation pushes BI towards another rate hike, Fed hawks also keep the reins.
- Sluggish sentiment, light calendar tests intraday traders ahead of the key events.
USD/IDR pares intraday losses around $14,980 during Tuesday’s Asian session, consolidating the two-day losses made around the highest levels since late July. In doing so, the Indonesian rupiah (IDR) pair justifies the market’s anxiety ahead of the monetary policy meetings of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Bank Indonesia (BI).
The IDR’s latest weakness could be linked to the downbeat comments from global rating agency Fitch as it said, “Profits of Indonesia’s modern grocery retailers are likely to come under pressure from weaker consumption due to increased inflation.” The update also mentioned that the BI has reported substantially higher inflation of 4.69% in August 2022, from 2.18% in January 2022 and 1.59% in August 2021.
With this in mind, a Reuters poll suggests that Bank Indonesia will follow a surprise August interest rate rise with another 25 basis point hike at its meeting on Thursday, still moving more slowly than most of its peers in trying to bring down inflation.
On other hand, the CME’s FedWatch tool hints at 82% chance of the 75 basis points of a Fed rate hike during Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting. Also, the tool signals around 18% odds favoring the full one percent upside in the rate by the Fed.
It should be noted that the economic fears surrounding China and Europe also challenge USD/IDR bears. However, downbeat US housing data and inflation expectations seemed to have exerted downside pressure on the quote previously.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures fade the previous day’s bounce off a two-month low around 3,920 whereas the US 10-year and 2-year Treasury yields remain sidelined at the highest levels since April 2011 and October 2007 in that order.
Moving on, USD/IDR traders should closely wait for the Fed vs. BI play as the former is likely to not impress markets even with the hawkish move, which in turn could weigh on the pair in case if the Bank Indonesia manages to please IDR bulls.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest weakness, USD/IDR bears remain off the table unless the quote trades beyond the convergence of the 21-DMA and 50-DMA, around $14,900.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14978
|Today Daily Change
|-8.5500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|14986.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14890.3725
|Daily SMA50
|14891.669
|Daily SMA100
|14792.9365
|Daily SMA200
|14570.6445
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15026.6
|Previous Daily Low
|14927.45
|Previous Weekly High
|15007.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|14804.25
|Previous Monthly High
|14977
|Previous Monthly Low
|14640
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14965.3253
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14988.7247
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14933.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14881.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14834.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15032.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15079.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15132.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns inside the woods, parity at stake now
The EUR/USD pair has sensed selling pressure after hitting an intraday high of 1.0050 in the Tokyo session. The asset has slipped sharply and is looking to extend losses as it is hovering around the immediate support of 1.0020.
GBP/USD: Dragonfly Doji, oversold RSI teases buyers above 1.1400
GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a three-month-old support line, retreating to 1.1420 heading into Tuesday’s London open. Even so, the bullish candlestick formation and oversold RSI (14) tease the Cable pair buyers ahead of the key weekly events.
Gold bulls to remain cautious below $1,700 amid pre-Fed anxiety Premium
Gold price is looking to extend its downside consolidation phase on Tuesday, having revisited 29-month lows near $1,655 a day before. The bright metal is treading water amidst the market’s anxiety, which is typical ahead of the critical Fed rate hike decision on Wednesday.
This MATIC price deviation provides an opportunity to accumulate before a 40% rally
MATIC price saw a spike in selling pressure over the last 48 hours that breached its range, tightening to the downside. As a result, Polygon collected the sell-stop liquidity resting below equal lows.
All about central banks this week
In the absence of UK markets, due to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, European markets got off to a mixed start to the week, with all eyes on the conclusion of the latest Federal Reserve rate meeting, which starts today.