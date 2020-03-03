USD/IDR Price Analysis: Positive above key SMAs, short-term rising trendline

  • USD/IDR remains on the front foot despite the latest pullback from the multi-month high.
  • 100/200-day SMAs, a five-week-old rising trend line restrict near-term declines.
  • A sustained break of August 2019 top will lead the pair further towards the north.

USD/IDR takes the bids to 14,218, +1.08%, during the early Tuesday’s trading session. In doing so, the pair defies its pullback from the highest since April 2019 while staying above 100-day and 200-day SMA levels.

The quote is currently aiming October 2019 top near 14,280 while multiple highs marked during late-August 2019, around 14,350/55, can question the bulls afterward.

In a case where the bulls remain dominant past-14,355, May 2019 peak surrounding 14,660 holds the key to the further upside towards April high near            14,770.

On the contrary, an ascending trend line from January 28, around 13,865, will also limit the pair’s decline below 100-day and 200-day SMA levels, respectively near 14,055 and 13,925.

It should also be noted that 13,600 can offer strong downside support below 13,865.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14195.8
Today Daily Change 120.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.86%
Today daily open 14075
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13821.165
Daily SMA50 13790.9315
Daily SMA100 13923.2865
Daily SMA200 14040.7705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14744
Previous Daily Low 13937.8155
Previous Weekly High 14435
Previous Weekly Low 13764
Previous Monthly High 14435
Previous Monthly Low 13586.7255
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14436.0375
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14245.778
Daily Pivot Point S1 13760.5437
Daily Pivot Point S2 13446.0873
Daily Pivot Point S3 12954.3592
Daily Pivot Point R1 14566.7282
Daily Pivot Point R2 15058.4563
Daily Pivot Point R3 15372.9127

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

