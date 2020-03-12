USD/IDR Price Analysis: Positive above 100-week SMA

  • USD/IDR holds onto recovery gains after witnessing a pull back from the multi-week top.
  • Buyers again attack 50% Fibonacci retracement in search of May 2019 top.
  • Sellers can aim for December 2019 high below 100-week SMA.

USD/IDR registers 0.85% gains to 14,320 during the pre-European session on Thursday. The pair remains positive above 100-week SMA while targeting 50% Fibonacci retracement of its declines between October 2018 and January 2020.

May 2019 high near 14,525 can offer intermediate halt to the pair’s run-up towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 14,615 and December 2018 peak close to 14,650.

On the downside, a weekly closing below 100-week SMA level of 14,230 can drag the quote to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,210 whereas December 2019 high near 14,010 can please the bears next.

It’s worth mentioning that the pair’s extended fall below 14,000 round-figure can take rest around 13,900 mark including February 2019 low.

USD/IDR weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14320
Today Daily Change 121.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.84%
Today daily open 14387
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14029.6175
Daily SMA50 13845.537
Daily SMA100 13936.3065
Daily SMA200 14040.4957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14513.2645
Previous Daily Low 14257.95
Previous Weekly High 14744
Previous Weekly Low 13937.8155
Previous Monthly High 14435
Previous Monthly Low 13586.7255
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14415.7344
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14355.4801
Daily Pivot Point S1 14258.8785
Daily Pivot Point S2 14130.757
Daily Pivot Point S3 14003.564
Daily Pivot Point R1 14514.193
Daily Pivot Point R2 14641.386
Daily Pivot Point R3 14769.5075

 

 

