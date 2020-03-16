USD/IDR Price Analysis: Pierces 23.6% Fibonacci, on its way up to 15,000

- USD/IDR remains on the front foot.
- Break of 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, bullish MACD keep the upside momentum intact.
- Sellers will look for entry below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
USD/IDR takes the bids to 14,930 by the press time of early Monday. In doing so, the pair clears 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its rise from September 2017 to October 2018.
As a result, traders will now keep eyes on 15,000 round-figure as an immediate resistance ahead of challenging the late-October 2018 low near 15,110.
In a case where the bulls remain dominant past-15,110, the year 2018 high near 15,430 will be in the spotlight.
On the downside, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 14,535 acts as immediate support.
During the pair’s additional weakness past-14,535, multiple supports around 14,350 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,260 could please the sellers.
USD/IDR weekly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14864
|Today Daily Change
|296.5000
|Today Daily Change %
|2.04%
|Today daily open
|14567.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14118.115
|Daily SMA50
|13872.506
|Daily SMA100
|13947.301
|Daily SMA200
|14044.343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15003.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14330
|Previous Weekly High
|15003.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|13986.229
|Previous Monthly High
|14435
|Previous Monthly Low
|13586.7255
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14587.277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14746.223
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14263.8333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13960.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13590.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14937.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15307.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15610.8333
