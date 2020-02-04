USD/IDR Price Analysis: On its way to nine-week-old falling trendline

- USD/IDR remains positive around the 17-day top.
- 100-day SMA and a multi-month long descending resistance line add to the resistance.
- Multiple supports around 13,600 can entertain sellers during the pullback.
USD/IDR remains mildly bid around 13,740 amid the initial trading hours on Tuesday. Considering normal RSI conditions, coupled with the pair’s upbeat performance in the last three days, prices are likely to keep buyers hopeful.
In doing so, a downward sloping trend line since November 28, 2019, at 13,885 now, will become their immediate target.
However, a confluence of 100-day SMA and a descending resistance line since early August 2019, around 13,980/95 area, could keep further upside guarded.
Should there be an additional run-up beyond 13,995, also clearing 14,000 mark, 200-day SMA around 14,115 will be on the bulls’ radars.
Meanwhile, multiple rest-points near 13,600 can question the bears ahead of offering them additional lag towards the south.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13737.9
|Today Daily Change
|2.9000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|13735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|13704.925
|Daily SMA50
|13875.6049
|Daily SMA100
|13988.108
|Daily SMA200
|14095.7192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13812.5
|Previous Daily Low
|13637.634
|Previous Weekly High
|13785.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|13217.378
|Previous Monthly High
|14023
|Previous Monthly Low
|13217.378
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13745.7012
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13704.4328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13644.256
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13553.512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13469.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13819.122
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|13903.244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|13993.988
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
