USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesia's Rupiah consolidates in a sideways channel

By Omkar Godbole
  • Indonesia's Rupiah is rising ahead of the Bank of Indonesia's rate decision. 
  • More than 50% of economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to keep rates unchanged on Tuesday. 
  • The pair is stuck in a sideways channel or consolidation pattern on the hourly chart. 

Indonesia's Rupiah (IDR) has erased losses against the US dollar but remains trapped in a sideways channel, according to technical charts. 

The USD/IDR  pair is trading largely unchanged on the day near 15,700 at press time, having printed a high of 15,857 about two hours ago. The IDR is likely drawing bids the Bank of Indonesia is likely to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.5% on Tuesday, according to fifteen of 28 analysts polled by Reuters. The central bank has trimmed rimmed the benchmark rate twice this year in response to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The immediate outlook is neutral as the pair is trading inside the consolidation pattern on the hourly chart. A break above the top end of the sideways channel at 15,860 would imply a channel breakout and open the doors to 16,100 (target as per the measured move method). 

However, range breakdown below 15,628, if confirmed, would imply a continuation of the sell-off from record highs above 17,600 reached on April 1 and will likely yield a slide to support at 15,440 (March 27 low). 

The USD/IDR pair will likely rise above 15,860, confirming a channel breakout if the Bank of Indonesia surprises markets with a rate cut. 

Hourly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 15694.5
Today Daily Change -43.1130
Today Daily Change % -0.27
Today daily open 15737.613
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16116.5763
Daily SMA50 14858.3875
Daily SMA100 14366.9962
Daily SMA200 14240.5404
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15865
Previous Daily Low 15628.7
Previous Weekly High 16825
Previous Weekly Low 15626
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15718.9666
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15774.7334
Daily Pivot Point S1 15622.542
Daily Pivot Point S2 15507.471
Daily Pivot Point S3 15386.242
Daily Pivot Point R1 15858.842
Daily Pivot Point R2 15980.071
Daily Pivot Point R3 16095.142

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

