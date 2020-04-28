USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesian Rupiah's range play continues

USD/IDR remains stuck in a sideways channel on the 4-hour chart.

A range breakdown would imply a continuation of the sell-off from monthly highs.

The Indonesian Rupiah is lacking a clear directional bias for the tenth straight day.

The USD/IDR pair has been restricted to a narrow range of 15,600 to 15,400 since April 9. The sideways churn has neutralized the immediate bearish setup.

However, if the range play ends with a downside break under 15,400, it would imply a resumption of the sell-off from the monthly highs above 16,500 and could yield a test of the 4-hour chart 200-candle average, currently at 14,959.

Alternatively, a range breakout would imply an end of the pullback from monthly highs and open the doors to resistance at 15,868. The pair is trading in a sideways manner around 15,470 at press time.

4-hour chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels