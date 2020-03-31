USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesian Rupiah risks revisiting recent low

  • USD/IDR looks north with a flag breakout on the 4-hour chart. 
  • The path of least resistance for Indonesia's Rupiah appears to be on the downside. 

The USD/IDR pair is currently trading near 16,350, having tested dip demand with a drop to 15,440 on Friday. 

With the recovery from Friday's low to 16,350, the pair has confirmed a bull flag breakout on the 4-hour chart. The bullish continuation pattern indicates the pullback from the recent high of 17,154 has ended and the rise from the January low of 13,217 has resumed. 

As a result, the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) could re-test the low of 15,440 reached on March 23. On the downside, a close under 15,440 (low of Friday's long-tailed candle) is needed to confirm a bearish reversal. 

That level will likely come into play if the 4-hour chart support at 15,946 is breached. A violation there would invalidate the bull flag breakout. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 16342.4965
Today Daily Change 12.4465
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 16330.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15202.3675
Daily SMA50 14344.433
Daily SMA100 14152.125
Daily SMA200 14135.3345
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16456
Previous Daily Low 15946.009
Previous Weekly High 17154
Previous Weekly Low 15440
Previous Monthly High 14435
Previous Monthly Low 13586.7255
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16261.1834
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16140.8256
Daily Pivot Point S1 16032.0393
Daily Pivot Point S2 15734.0287
Daily Pivot Point S3 15522.0483
Daily Pivot Point R1 16542.0303
Daily Pivot Point R2 16754.0107
Daily Pivot Point R3 17052.0213

 

 

