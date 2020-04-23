USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesian Rupiah remains sidelined in Asia

USD/IDR is trading around its 5-day average at press time.

Last Friday's bearish candle remains valid and suggests scope for deeper declines.

Indonesia's Rupiah (IDR) is seeing little action in Asia as indicated by USD/IDR's sideways action near the 5-day moving average at 15,560.

The bias for USD/IDR remains bearish with the pair still trading within the range of the big red marubozu candle created on April 17. A red marubozu comprises of big body and little or no wicks, a sign the sellers remained in control from the opening bell to the closing bell. It is widely considered a sign of strong bearish sentiment.

The USD/IDR pair remains on the hunt for a drop to the ascending 50-day average, currently at 15,181.

A daily close above 15,784 is needed to invalidate the bearish marubozu candle and put the bulls back into the driver's seat.

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels