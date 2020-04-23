USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesian Rupiah remains sidelined in Asia

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/IDR is trading around its 5-day average at press time. 
  • Last Friday's bearish candle remains valid and suggests scope for deeper declines. 

Indonesia's Rupiah (IDR) is seeing little action in Asia as indicated by USD/IDR's sideways action near the 5-day moving average at 15,560. 

The bias for USD/IDR remains bearish with the pair still trading within the range of the big red marubozu candle created on April 17. A red marubozu comprises of big body and little or no wicks, a sign the sellers remained in control from the opening bell to the closing bell. It is widely considered a sign of strong bearish sentiment. 

The USD/IDR pair remains on the hunt for a drop to the ascending 50-day average, currently at 15,181. 

A daily close above 15,784 is needed to invalidate the bearish marubozu candle and put the bulls back into the driver's seat. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 15560
Today Daily Change 28.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 15607.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16022.8394
Daily SMA50 15131.8768
Daily SMA100 14474.8197
Daily SMA200 14297.2074
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15890
Previous Daily Low 15395.8025
Previous Weekly High 15907.5
Previous Weekly Low 15390.95
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15584.5859
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15701.2166
Daily Pivot Point S1 15372.2017
Daily Pivot Point S2 15136.9033
Daily Pivot Point S3 14878.0042
Daily Pivot Point R1 15866.3992
Daily Pivot Point R2 16125.2983
Daily Pivot Point R3 16360.5967

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

