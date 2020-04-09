USD/IDR Price Analysis: Indonesian Rupiah is down but not out

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Indonesia's Rupiah (IDR) is flashing moderate losses on Thursday.
  • USD/IDR's daily chart remains biased bearish with the spot hovering well under Wednesday's high.
  • The pair could slide toward 15,500 in the short-term.

Indonesia's Rupiah is trading near 16,200 per US dollar at press time, representing a moderate loss on the day. 

However, the path of least resistance for the IDR remains to the higher side, as the USD/IDR is still trading well within the bearish pin bar-like candle pattern created on USD/IDR's daily chart on Wednesday. To put it another way, the bearish candlestick pattern is still valid. 

The daily chart is also reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index and a bearish crossover of the 5- and 10-day averages. 

The IDR, therefore, is likely to continue gaining altitude in the short-term and push the USD/IDR spot down toward 15,440 (March 27 low). 

The bearish case would be invalidated if the spot prints a daily close above 16,697 (Wednesday's high). That looks unlikely, as the daily chart indicators have rolled over in favor of the bears, as noted earlier. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 16176
Today Daily Change 85.4500
Today Daily Change % 0.53
Today daily open 16090.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15952.4731
Daily SMA50 14733.0362
Daily SMA100 14315.3356
Daily SMA200 14215.3875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16697.5
Previous Daily Low 16065.05
Previous Weekly High 17670.5
Previous Weekly Low 15946.009
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16306.6459
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16455.9041
Daily Pivot Point S1 15871.2333
Daily Pivot Point S2 15651.9167
Daily Pivot Point S3 15238.7833
Daily Pivot Point R1 16503.6833
Daily Pivot Point R2 16916.8167
Daily Pivot Point R3 17136.1333

 

 

