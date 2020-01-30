USD/IDR Price Analysis: Ignores bearish spinning top for 21-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR shrugs off the previous day’s decline, turning mildly positive for the week.
  • Sustained trading below 13,600 will trigger a fresh round of selling.
  • An eight-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.

USD/IDR flashes an intraday high of 13,650 ahead of the European session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair ignores the previous day’s bearish spinning top candlestick formation while rising towards 21-day EMA.

Ahead of the 21-day EMA level of 13,715, last week’s top near 13,675 can offer an intermediate halt.

It should, however, be noted that a sustained break of 13,715 will be the key to pair’s run-up towards an eight-week-old resistance line, at 13,900 now.

On the contrary, sellers will look for entry below 13,600 to target the monthly bottom surrounding 13,560. Though, pair’s further declines could aim for 13,450 and the year 2018 bottom close to 13,255.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13658.8
Today Daily Change 31.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.23%
Today daily open 13627
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13733.725
Daily SMA50 13897.6349
Daily SMA100 13996.259
Daily SMA200 14102.7817
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13677
Previous Daily Low 13591.993
Previous Weekly High 13716
Previous Weekly Low 13521.5
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13624.4657
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13644.5273
Daily Pivot Point S1 13586.9953
Daily Pivot Point S2 13546.9907
Daily Pivot Point S3 13501.9883
Daily Pivot Point R1 13672.0023
Daily Pivot Point R2 13717.0047
Daily Pivot Point R3 13757.0093

 

 

