USD/IDR Price Analysis: Extends pullback from 100-week SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR declines from a multi-month high.
  • Lows marked during February/July 2019 can offer intermediate stops to 200-week SMA.
  • May 2019 will flash on the bulls’ radars beyond 100-week SMA.

Having failed to cross the May 2019 high, USD/IDR slips below 100-week SMA while declining to 14,130, down 0.47%, during the pre-European session on Wednesday.

The pair now takes rounds to December 2019 peak with 14,000 round-figure acts as the immediate support.

During the quote’s further downside below 14,000, lows marked in February and July 2019, surrounding 13,895, will be the key to watch as a break of which can recall a 200-week SMA level near 13,790.

On the contrary, a sustained break above the 100-week SMA level of 14,226 will enable buyers to again challenge May 2019 peak close to 14,525.

In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-14,525, multiple highs marked during late-2018 around 14,650 will be on their radars.

USD/IDR weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14115.7
Today Daily Change -81.3000
Today Daily Change % -0.57%
Today daily open 14197
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13846.59
Daily SMA50 13795.6056
Daily SMA100 13923.606
Daily SMA200 14039.8505
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14285
Previous Daily Low 14048
Previous Weekly High 14435
Previous Weekly Low 13764
Previous Monthly High 14435
Previous Monthly Low 13586.7255
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14194.466
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14138.534
Daily Pivot Point S1 14068.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13939.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13831.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14305.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14413.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14542.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fails to resist above 0.6600 once again

AUD/USD fails to resist above 0.6600 once again

The rebound in AUD/USD remains limited by a recovery in the US Treasury yields and poor Chinese Services PMI.  The Aussie, however, remains well bid near 0.6600, as the bulls derive support from risk reset and upbeat Australian Q4 GDP report.  

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bounce from 5-month low remains capped by 107.50

USD/JPY: Bounce from 5-month low remains capped by 107.50

USD/JPY bounced up strongly from five-month lows reached in early Asia, possibly tracking the uptick in the Asian equities, although so far, the upside has been capped around 107.50. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows. 

USD/JPY News

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Violates key support, Yuan hits 5.5-week high

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Violates key support, Yuan hits 5.5-week high

USD/CNH breached support at 6.9569 (Feb. 6 low) on Tuesday and is currently trading at 6.9317, the lowest level since Jan. 24. To put it another way, the offshore Yuan (CNH) has hit a 5.5-week high against the greenback.

Read more

Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016

Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016

Gold has pulled back from session highs, confirming a bearish indicator divergence on the hourly chart. The bias will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $1,630. Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.  

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures