USD/IDR Price Analysis: Downside break of 21-day SMA keeps sellers hopeful

  • USD/IDR remains on the back foot below short-term key resistances.
  • 50% Fibonacci retracement is in focus for now.
  • Normal RSI conditions, a sustained weakness favor the bears.

USD/IDR declines 0.40% to 15,806 during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair extends its weakness below the monthly falling trend line while also stretching the recent drop beneath 21-day SMA.

Considering the pair’s sustained trading below key resistance, coupled with the normal conditions of the RSI, USD/IDR prices are likely to remain weak.

As a result, 50% Fibonacci retracement of January-April upside, near 15,440, could lure the sellers.

Should there be a further downside below 15,440, 61.5% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day SMA, respectively around 14,915 and 14,860, could lure the sellers.

On the upside, a 21-day SMA level of 16,065 and the descending trend line from April 01, currently at 16,105, could keep the pair’s recovery moves under check.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 15801
Today Daily Change -67.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.42%
Today daily open 15868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 16079.2481
Daily SMA50 14818.3352
Daily SMA100 14350.5351
Daily SMA200 14232.4073
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15989.1755
Previous Daily Low 15626
Previous Weekly High 16825
Previous Weekly Low 15626
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15850.4425
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15764.733
Daily Pivot Point S1 15666.2748
Daily Pivot Point S2 15464.5497
Daily Pivot Point S3 15303.0993
Daily Pivot Point R1 16029.4503
Daily Pivot Point R2 16190.9007
Daily Pivot Point R3 16392.6258

 

 

