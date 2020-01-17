USD/IDR Price Analysis: Break of 200-week SMA pushes sellers towards January 2018 low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR trades near the lowest since February 2018.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of pair’s 2018 run-up adds to the resistance.

USD/IDR extends its fall to 13,650 during Friday’s Asian session. The pair recently slipped below 200-week SMA for the first time since the year 2012.

As a result, sellers can anticipate further downpour. In doing so, prices can take rest on 13,500 and 13,380 supports ahead of visiting the year 2018 low surrounding 13,260.

It should also be noted that the pair’s declines below 13,260 might not hesitate to question 13,000 psychological mark.

Alternatively, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s rise in the year 2018, at 14,090, can question buyers above a 200-week SMA level of 13,780.

USD/IDR weekly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13647
Today Daily Change -3.5000
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 13650.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13852.2662
Daily SMA50 13976.1649
Daily SMA100 14038.021
Daily SMA200 14121.9842
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13725
Previous Daily Low 13614.5
Previous Weekly High 14023
Previous Weekly Low 13721.5
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13656.711
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13682.789
Daily Pivot Point S1 13601.6667
Daily Pivot Point S2 13552.8333
Daily Pivot Point S3 13491.1667
Daily Pivot Point R1 13712.1667
Daily Pivot Point R2 13773.8333
Daily Pivot Point R3 13822.6667

 

 

