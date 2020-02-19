USD/IDR Price Analysis: 21-day SMA questions break of short-term rising trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR struggles to extend the latest declines.
  • Further declines can challenge monthly bottom whereas 13,705 holds the key to the month’s top.

USD/IDR stays modestly changed to 13,675 amid the initial trading hours on Wednesday. The quote recently broke the three-week-old rising trend line but stays above 21-day SMA.

However, bullish MACD pushes buyers to look for entry if prices take a U-turn beyond the support-turned-resistance line of 13,685.

In doing so, 13,705 could be their target ahead of challenging the monthly high near 13,760.

Meanwhile, pair’s further declines below 21-day SMA level of 13,665 could aim for the month’s low near 13,620 whereas 13,600 and 13,560 can please the bears afterward.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13719
Today Daily Change -8.5000
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 13727.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13686
Daily SMA50 13794.4865
Daily SMA100 13939.9095
Daily SMA200 14061.9515
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13752
Previous Daily Low 13652.5
Previous Weekly High 13796.5385
Previous Weekly Low 13586.7255
Previous Monthly High 14023
Previous Monthly Low 13217.378
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13713.991
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13690.509
Daily Pivot Point S1 13669.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13611.1667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13569.8333
Daily Pivot Point R1 13768.8333
Daily Pivot Point R2 13810.1667
Daily Pivot Point R3 13868.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers

AUD/USD testing highs around 0.67 as risk recovers

The recovery in AUD/USD gains traction, as the bulls now probe the 0.6700 level amid an in-line with estimates Australian Q4 wage growth data, improvement in the risk tone and a minor pullback in the US dollar across the board. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY jumps to fresh five-day highs above 110.00 amid risk-on

USD/JPY extends the bounce and hits a new five-day high above the 110 handle, as the bulls derive support from the uptick in the Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. The further upside, however, remains at the mercy of the China coronavirus updates and USD dynamics. 

USD/JPY News

Global yields and money flows into the US dollar in focus

Global yields and money flows into the US dollar in focus

Considering the coronavirus, markets are paying particular attention to global yields. The Aussie trades as a proxy to the theme of the virus and it is interesting to note that the currency continues to strength despite rate cut expectations.

Read more

Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout

Gold: Eyes re-test of the 2020 high on pennant breakout

Gold jumped 1.32% on Tuesday, confirming an upside break of the six-week-long narrowing price range or the pennant pattern on the daily chart. The breakout indicates the rally from November lows near $1,445 has resumed.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures