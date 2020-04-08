USD/IDR Price Analysis: 10-day SMA, support-turned-resistance trendline in focus

- USD/IDR bounces off one week low.
- Bearish MACD, a sustained trading below short-term key resistances keep sellers hopeful.
- Buyers will have multiple upside barriers before targeting the record top.
Following its drop to the lowest in a week, USD/IDR recovers 0.40% gains while taking the bids to 16,210 as the Asian markets open in full strength on Wednesday.
Even so, the pair stays below the one-month-old resistance line, previous support, as well as 10-day SMA. Also favoring the sellers could be the bearish signals from the MACD.
As a result, 16,000 round-figure and 21-day SMA level of 15,890 remain on the traders’ radar during the fresh selling.
In a case where prices slip below 21-day SMA, March 27 low surrounding 15,440 could return to the chart.
On the upside, the aforementioned trend line and 10-day SMA, respectively near 16,320 and 16,365, guards the pair’s immediate advances.
Also exerting downside pressure on the pair, beyond 16,365, will be 17,000 mark and March 23 top around 17,150.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Further declines expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16201
|Today Daily Change
|51.2665
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|16149.7335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15867.2956
|Daily SMA50
|14683.7652
|Daily SMA100
|14295.4251
|Daily SMA200
|14205.6023
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16645.5
|Previous Daily Low
|16052.5
|Previous Weekly High
|17670.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|15946.009
|Previous Monthly High
|17154
|Previous Monthly Low
|13937.8155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16279.026
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16418.974
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15919.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15689.5778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15326.6557
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|16512.6557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16875.5778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17105.6557
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances toward 1.24 amid optimism about Johnson
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, buoyed by reports that UK PM Johnson is breathing on his own. The market mood is calm amid hopes of turning a corner on coronavirus.
EUR/USD is recovering amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, recovering amid a better market mood. Earlier, the eurozone finance minister failed to agree on a joint economic response to coronavirus =.
BTC/USD fades and challenges Altcoins to take leadership
Dominance charts show a positive spin for Ether to the detriment of Bitcoin. The technical structures also favour the project led by Vitalik Buterin. XRP fights to regain the $0.20 level and position itself in the race to the moon.
WTI pierces $25 amid mixed clues, EIA data eyed
WTI holds onto recovery gains. The US catalysts seem to drive energy prices more than from the Middle East. API data escalated the inventory build, EIA might follow the footprints. Coronavirus crisis weighs on the market sentiment.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1650 region
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early North-American session and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1650 zone.