USD/IDR Price Analysis: 10-day SMA, support-turned-resistance trendline in focus

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR bounces off one week low.
  • Bearish MACD, a sustained trading below short-term key resistances keep sellers hopeful.
  • Buyers will have multiple upside barriers before targeting the record top.

Following its drop to the lowest in a week, USD/IDR recovers 0.40% gains while taking the bids to 16,210 as the Asian markets open in full strength on Wednesday.

Even so, the pair stays below the one-month-old resistance line, previous support, as well as 10-day SMA. Also favoring the sellers could be the bearish signals from the MACD.

As a result, 16,000 round-figure and 21-day SMA level of 15,890 remain on the traders’ radar during the fresh selling.

In a case where prices slip below 21-day SMA, March 27 low surrounding 15,440 could return to the chart.

On the upside, the aforementioned trend line and 10-day SMA, respectively near 16,320 and 16,365, guards the pair’s immediate advances.

Also exerting downside pressure on the pair, beyond 16,365, will be 17,000 mark and March 23 top around 17,150.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Further declines expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 16201
Today Daily Change 51.2665
Today Daily Change % 0.32%
Today daily open 16149.7335
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15867.2956
Daily SMA50 14683.7652
Daily SMA100 14295.4251
Daily SMA200 14205.6023
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16645.5
Previous Daily Low 16052.5
Previous Weekly High 17670.5
Previous Weekly Low 15946.009
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16279.026
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16418.974
Daily Pivot Point S1 15919.6557
Daily Pivot Point S2 15689.5778
Daily Pivot Point S3 15326.6557
Daily Pivot Point R1 16512.6557
Daily Pivot Point R2 16875.5778
Daily Pivot Point R3 17105.6557

 

 

