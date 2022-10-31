Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research expects USD/IDR to keep the 15,450-15,640 range unchanged for the time being.
Key Quotes
“Our expectation for USD/IDR to break 15,750 last week did not materialize as it traded within a relatively narrow range between 15,510 and 15,621. We view the quiet price movement as part of a consolidation phase and we expect USD/IDR to trade between 15,450 and 15,640 this week”.
“Looking ahead, USD/IDR has to break clearly above 15,640 before a sustained rise is likely”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 0.9950 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD struggled to preserve its recovery momentum and turned south after having climbed toward 0.9950 earlier in the day. Hot inflation data from the euro area failed to help the shared currency find demand as the dollar benefited from safe-haven flows on Monday.
GBP/USD stays in negative territory near 1.1550
GBP/USD continues to trade in negative territory at around 1.1550 after having spent the Asian session near 1.1600. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the dollar find demand on the last trading day of October and weighs on the pair.
Gold recovers from 10-day lows, stays below $1,650
Gold has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having touched its lowest level in 10 days at $1,635 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds comfortably above 4%, however, not allowing XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Ethereum staking on the rise, hurts passive income opportunities for HODLs
Ethereum staking yield is calculated with the volume of ETH tokens staked as the denominator. This has resulted in a reduction in passive income generated for stakers as the volume of Ethereum staked climbs to 14 million.
The Week Ahead: Fed, BOE, US NFP, BP, Rolls-Royce results
Fed rate meeting: There is unlikely to be too many surprises this week when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by another 75bps, following on from three similar moves in June, July and September.