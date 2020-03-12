USD/IDR: Investors need low volatility to add positions – Westpac

The Indonesian currency suffered amid the deteriorated risk sentiment. Nonetheless, economists at Westpac Institutional Bank are slightly upbeat regarding the Indonesian economy. USD/IDR trades at 14530.

Key quotes

“Volatility needs to settle at a lower level on a more sustained basis before investors add back decisively to their positions.”

“Near-term bias remains to the upside for USD/IDR, with the topside at 14520.”

“The Indonesian economy should be relatively less impacted by the coronavirus, while real yield differential remains supportive, but investors are likely to be patient.”