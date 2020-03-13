USD/IDR: Indonesia's Rupiah slips to lowest since November 2018

Indonesia's Rupiah has dropped to 16-month lows.

Indonesia's finance minister announced fiscal stimulus with tax breaks.

Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is losing ground on Friday despite the Finance minister announcing a fiscal stimulus to counter the coronavirus-led slowdown.

The USD/IDR pair is currently trading at 14,980, the highest level since September 2018.

Indonesia's Finance Minister was out on the wires a few minutes before press time, stating that a fiscal stimulus of IDR 120 trillion or 0.8% of the gross domestic product will be provided to support the economy.

He added further that the government will exempt income tax for workers in the manufacturing sector earning a below-200 million IDR annual salary. The tax relief will begin in April and last for six months.

So far, the stimulus news has failed to put a bid under IDR and Indonesia's stocks. The benchmark index IDX Composite is currently reporting a 5% drop on the day.

Markets across the globe are struggling to cheer stimulus talk. In fact, the S&P 500, Wall Street's benchmark index, fell by over 9% on Thursday even though the Federal Reserve unveiled stimulus worth $1.5 trillion in an effort to combat "temporary disruptions" in funding markets.

Technical levels

USD/IDR Overview Today last price 14980 Today Daily Change 350.0500 Today Daily Change % 2.40 Today daily open 14612.45 Trends Daily SMA20 14075.09 Daily SMA50 13860.066 Daily SMA100 13941.876 Daily SMA200 14042.6155 Levels Previous Daily High 14724.5 Previous Daily Low 14321.826 Previous Weekly High 14744 Previous Weekly Low 13937.8155 Previous Monthly High 14435 Previous Monthly Low 13586.7255 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14570.6785 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14475.6475 Daily Pivot Point S1 14381.3507 Daily Pivot Point S2 14150.2513 Daily Pivot Point S3 13978.6767 Daily Pivot Point R1 14784.0247 Daily Pivot Point R2 14955.5993 Daily Pivot Point R3 15186.6987



