USD/IDR: Indonesia's Rupiah slips to lowest since November 2018

- Indonesia's Rupiah has dropped to 16-month lows.
- Indonesia's finance minister announced fiscal stimulus with tax breaks.
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is losing ground on Friday despite the Finance minister announcing a fiscal stimulus to counter the coronavirus-led slowdown.
The USD/IDR pair is currently trading at 14,980, the highest level since September 2018.
Indonesia's Finance Minister was out on the wires a few minutes before press time, stating that a fiscal stimulus of IDR 120 trillion or 0.8% of the gross domestic product will be provided to support the economy.
He added further that the government will exempt income tax for workers in the manufacturing sector earning a below-200 million IDR annual salary. The tax relief will begin in April and last for six months.
So far, the stimulus news has failed to put a bid under IDR and Indonesia's stocks. The benchmark index IDX Composite is currently reporting a 5% drop on the day.
Markets across the globe are struggling to cheer stimulus talk. In fact, the S&P 500, Wall Street's benchmark index, fell by over 9% on Thursday even though the Federal Reserve unveiled stimulus worth $1.5 trillion in an effort to combat "temporary disruptions" in funding markets.
Technical levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|14980
|Today Daily Change
|350.0500
|Today Daily Change %
|2.40
|Today daily open
|14612.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14075.09
|Daily SMA50
|13860.066
|Daily SMA100
|13941.876
|Daily SMA200
|14042.6155
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14724.5
|Previous Daily Low
|14321.826
|Previous Weekly High
|14744
|Previous Weekly Low
|13937.8155
|Previous Monthly High
|14435
|Previous Monthly Low
|13586.7255
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14570.6785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14475.6475
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14381.3507
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14150.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13978.6767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14784.0247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14955.5993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15186.6987
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY volatile around 105.00 amid BOJ intervention, risk-off
USD/JPY keeps its range around 105.00 after BOJ intervened with an unscheduled injection of 500bn yen in liquidity. However, the further upside appears elusive amid gloom in the Asian equities and US equity futures induced by coronavirus fears.
AUD/USD: Recovery fizzles above 0.6300 amid risk-aversion
AUD/USD failed to sustain the recovery below 0.63 handle and now heads back towards the decade low, as risk-aversion dominates Asia. The pair dropped to 0.6213, the lowest since November 2008 amid coronavirus-led global sell-off.
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the wild rollercoaster, can $5,000 level even hold?
Bitcoin's price has continued to keep investors on the edge since Thursday. The breakdown is arguably the worst selloff experienced in the cryptocurrency market. From trading above $8,000 a couple of days ago to posting lows of $3,886.
Gold: Prints 5-week low, bearish engulfing candle on weekly
Gold prints lowest level since Feb. 5, having dropped for a third straight day on Thursday. The weekly candle has neutralized the broader bullish outlook. A minor corrective bounce may be seen as intraday charts are reporting bullish divergences.
WTI: Buyers probe $32 amid fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East
With the geopolitical tension emanating from Iraq favoring the energy prices, WTI bounces off four-day low to $31.80, up 1.37%, during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold pays a little heed to the broad risk aversion backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes.