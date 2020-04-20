USD/IDR: Indonesia's Rupiah drops amid broad-based dollar rally

- USD/IDR advances as risk-off strengthens the haven demand for the dollar.
- Oil drop and growing doubts about US' preparedness to re-open the economy weigh on risk assets.
The dollar is better bid this Monday morning in Asia and is pushing the USD/IDR pair higher.
The currency pair is currently trading at 15,534, representing a 0.30% gain on the day, having faced rejection at the descending 5-day average at 15,628 earlier today.
The American dollar is again being treated as a have currency, as evidenced by the 0.15% uptick in the dollar index, which measures greenback's value against its major rivals. The US stock futures came under pressure early Asia as the uptick in the coronavirus related deaths in the US over the weekend raised doubts over America's readiness to re-open the economy. Additionally, the oil price slide added to the risk-off tone.
The futures on the S&P 500, however, have trimmed losses in the last few minutes and are now reporting marginal losses. The People's Bank of China's decision to cut rates likely put a floor under the US stock futures, capping the upside in the US dollar.
The IDR, however, may remain under pressure on fears of social unrest in Indonesia ahead of the Ramadan fasting month. The government is making preparations to ensure that the coronavirus-induced jobless rate "will not result in social and security conflicts", the Office's undersecretary for politics, law, defense, and human rights, Jaleswari Pramodhawardani, said in a statement on Thursday, according to TheStar.
Technical levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|15534
|Today Daily Change
|-25.1000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|15565.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16123.0219
|Daily SMA50
|15015.3568
|Daily SMA100
|14429.0379
|Daily SMA200
|14271.9999
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15849.5
|Previous Daily Low
|15390.95
|Previous Weekly High
|15907.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|15390.95
|Previous Monthly High
|17154
|Previous Monthly Low
|13937.8155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15566.1161
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15674.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15354.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15143.2833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14895.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15812.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16060.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16271.2667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
