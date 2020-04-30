USD/IDR: Indonesian Rupiah draws bids, pushes pair below 15,000

  • USD/IDR drops below 15,000 for first time in over four weeks. 
  • Fed to keep rates low until credible signs of economic recovery do not emerge.
  • Indonesia claims the virus curve is flattening, particularly in Jakarta.

The USD/IDR pair is trading below 15,000 for the first time since March 16. 

The Indonesian Rupiah is drawing bids and trading at multi-week highs a day after the US Federal Reserve said that it will keep rates at record lows until it is confident that the economy is clear of the pandemic impacts. 

Indonesia's COVID-19 task force chief Doni Monardo talked about the flattening of the virus curve in Jakarta earlier this week. Since then, however, experts have questioned government claims. 

Meanwhile, recently released data showed Indonesia's money supply (M2) rose by 12.1% year-on-year in March, following a 7.9% rise in February. Most nations increased their money supplies in March to help their respective economies absorb the shock arising from the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting financial market instability. 

Looking forward, the pair may continue to lose altitude on broad-based US dollar weakness. From a technical analysis standpoint, the 50-day average support has been breached and the next major support is now located at 14,420 (March 2 high). The 14-day relative strength index is reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 reading. 

Technical levels

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14900
Today Daily Change -395.0000
Today Daily Change % -2.58
Today daily open 15295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15809.443
Daily SMA50 15306.8868
Daily SMA100 14547.6066
Daily SMA200 14334.8324
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15423
Previous Daily Low 15295
Previous Weekly High 15890
Previous Weekly Low 15374.6885
Previous Monthly High 17154
Previous Monthly Low 13937.8155
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 15343.896
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 15374.104
Daily Pivot Point S1 15252.3333
Daily Pivot Point S2 15209.6667
Daily Pivot Point S3 15124.3333
Daily Pivot Point R1 15380.3333
Daily Pivot Point R2 15465.6667
Daily Pivot Point R3 15508.3333

 


 

