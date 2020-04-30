USD/IDR: Indonesian Rupiah draws bids, pushes pair below 15,000

- USD/IDR drops below 15,000 for first time in over four weeks.
- Fed to keep rates low until credible signs of economic recovery do not emerge.
- Indonesia claims the virus curve is flattening, particularly in Jakarta.
The USD/IDR pair is trading below 15,000 for the first time since March 16.
The Indonesian Rupiah is drawing bids and trading at multi-week highs a day after the US Federal Reserve said that it will keep rates at record lows until it is confident that the economy is clear of the pandemic impacts.
Indonesia's COVID-19 task force chief Doni Monardo talked about the flattening of the virus curve in Jakarta earlier this week. Since then, however, experts have questioned government claims.
Meanwhile, recently released data showed Indonesia's money supply (M2) rose by 12.1% year-on-year in March, following a 7.9% rise in February. Most nations increased their money supplies in March to help their respective economies absorb the shock arising from the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting financial market instability.
Looking forward, the pair may continue to lose altitude on broad-based US dollar weakness. From a technical analysis standpoint, the 50-day average support has been breached and the next major support is now located at 14,420 (March 2 high). The 14-day relative strength index is reporting a bearish bias with a below-50 reading.
Technical levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|14900
|Today Daily Change
|-395.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.58
|Today daily open
|15295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|15809.443
|Daily SMA50
|15306.8868
|Daily SMA100
|14547.6066
|Daily SMA200
|14334.8324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15423
|Previous Daily Low
|15295
|Previous Weekly High
|15890
|Previous Weekly Low
|15374.6885
|Previous Monthly High
|17154
|Previous Monthly Low
|13937.8155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15343.896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15374.104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15252.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15209.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15124.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15380.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15465.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15508.3333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
