USD/IDR flashes fresh 21-year high above 16,000 with eyes on BI decision

- USD/IDR surges to the highest levels since late-1998.
- Indonesia registers the highest death toll in South-East Asia, cancels tabligh event.
- Bank Indonesia is expected to announce a 0.25% rate cut.
USD/IDR extends the north-run to a fresh record high of 16,099, currently up 2.8% around 15,945, during the early Thursday. With the widespread coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the Asian nation weighing on the Indonesian rupiah, the US dollar draws strength from safe-haven demand amid the rush to combat the virus. Investors will wait for the Bank Indonesia (BI) rate decision for fresh impulse.
Following the receipt of heavy criticism to handle the virus pandemic seriously, coupled with infections to the key ministers, Indonesia is taking serious measures to combat the pandemic. The latest effort could be seen in the last-minute cancellation of the large Muslim gathering over the annual tabligh event.
Even so, the death toll rises to 19 on Wednesday, the highest among the South-East Asian countries. The number of confirmed cases also registered the highest one-day surge of 55 to 227.
On Wednesday, the Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati signaled that the nation will put aside 17.2 trillion rupiahs for health care, social safety net and support for industries.
It should also be noted that the broad US dollar strength amid the rush to safeguard against the deadly virus also propels the pair.
The trading sentiment remains volatile with the US 10-year treasury yields rising two basis points to 1.273% with stocks in Indonesia, as indicated by IDX, down more than 5% by the press time.
Investors will await the BI decision for fresh impulse. Concerning this, TD Securities said, “We expect Bank Indonesia to cut its 7-day reverse repo by 25bps to 4.50%. BI looks set to take further action in conjunction with the government, to cushion the economy from the impact of COVID-19. Much will also take the form of macroprudential measures. IDR has weakened sharply and BI will be wary of provoking further weakness but after the Fed's slashing of rates to zero, BI has more room to act. Separately they continue to intervene in the bond market, with foreign outflows accelerating recently. BI is likely to revise lower its growth and inflation forecast.”
Technical levels
USD/IDR
|Overview
|Today last price
|15992.5
|Today Daily Change
|472.4500
|Today Daily Change %
|3.04%
|Today daily open
|15520.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14338.8175
|Daily SMA50
|13949.497
|Daily SMA100
|13981.816
|Daily SMA200
|14058.0157
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15590
|Previous Daily Low
|14889.95
|Previous Weekly High
|15003.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|13986.229
|Previous Monthly High
|14435
|Previous Monthly Low
|13586.7255
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15322.5809
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15157.3691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15076.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14633.2833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14376.6167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15776.7167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|16033.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|16476.7667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates post-RBA stimulus bounce below 0.5600
AUD/USD consolidates the RBA emergency stimulus-led bounce to 0.5631. The Australian central bank cut rates by 25 bps and announced a bond purchase program. Australia's 10-year yield surged after the rate cut decision.
USD/JPY hits three-week highs above 109.00
The upside in the US dollar is gathering steam and boding well for USD/JPY despite the grim global economic outlook and risk aversion. Japan’s CPI data came in below expectations and BOJ minutes favors further easing, which adds to the gains in the spot.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.
WTI: Recovery rally falters with rejection at $24.00
WTI is again feeling the pull of gravity, having failed to take out the psychological hurdle at $24.00 in early Asia. Technical indicators are reporting oversold conditions, but the price chart is showing no signs of seller exhaustion.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.