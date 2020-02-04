USD/IDR could attempt a move to 13.830 – UOB

Quek Ser Leang from UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research noted the pair could advance to the 13.830 area in the near term.
Key Quotes
“USD/IDR dropped to 13,565 on 24 Jan, recovered slightly before soaring to a high of 13,730 earlier today (03 Feb). Daily MACD turned positive last week, the first time since early Dec last year. The 13,565 low is deemed as a short-term bottom and the current advance is likely the early stages of a corrective rebound. In other words, USD/IDR is not expected to move back below 13,565, at least for the next one month so. As the nearest resistance of note is some distance away at 13,830 (declining trend line that sits near the middle of the trading envelope), USD/IDR could stage a relatively rapid rebound towards this level. On a shorter-term note, in order to maintain the current positive momentum, USD/IDR should ideally not move back below 13,650.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
