USD/IDR consolidates above 14,570 on poor Indonesian Retail Sales, US PPI in focus

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/IDR is eyeing an establishment above 14,580.00 on downbeat Indonesian Retail Sales.
  • Strong US CPI numbers have bolstered the odds of a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed.
  • For further guidance, US PPI will be in focus.

The USD/IDR is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of 14,570-14,581.00 in the Asian session despite poor Retail Sales. The Indonesian Retail Sales have tumbled sharply to 9.3% against the expectations of 11.5% and the prior print of 12.9%. Lower-than-expected Retail Sales will continue to batter the Indonesian Rupiah going forward against the greenback.

Earlier, the pair witnessed a firmer run-up from a low of 14,494.40 to an intraday high of 14,583.45 on upbeat US inflation. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed at 8.3% in comparison with the forecasts of 8.1%. A higher-than-expected inflation figure has bolstered the odds of a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). No wonder the Fed could step up its borrowing rates by a bumper rate hike to tame the galloping inflation.

Although the street has a 75 bps rate hike figure on their list, St. Louis Fed President holds the view that 50bps hikes at coming meetings are "a good benchmark for now". Adding to that, one single report of inflation is insufficient to be considered in a broader context but inflation will persist longer.

Going forward, the focus of the market participants will be on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers. The US PPI is likely to land at 10.7% against the prior print of 11.2% on yearly basis. While the US PPI excluding food and energy is seen at 8.9% vs. 9.2%.

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 14580.5
Today Daily Change 25.8000
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 14554.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14448.4175
Daily SMA50 14388.089
Daily SMA100 14359.771
Daily SMA200 14325.9212
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14580
Previous Daily Low 14494.4
Previous Weekly High 14583.5
Previous Weekly Low 14383.55
Previous Monthly High 15611.65
Previous Monthly Low 14199.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14547.3008
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14527.0992
Daily Pivot Point S1 14506.0667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14457.4333
Daily Pivot Point S3 14420.4667
Daily Pivot Point R1 14591.6667
Daily Pivot Point R2 14628.6333
Daily Pivot Point R3 14677.2667

 

 

