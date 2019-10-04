USD/IDR bounces off key EMA confluence, eyes on Indonesia consumer confidence, NFP

USD/IDR recovery from 21/50-day EMA confluence amid recent USD bounce.

Indonesia consumer confidence, US NFP, and Fedspeak in the spotlight for now.

Following its largest losses in nearly three weeks, USD/IDR takes a U-turn from 21/50-day EMA confluence while flashing 14,197 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session.

While previous news suggesting increasing political hardships for the US President Donald Trump and fears of the US recession exerted downside pressure on prices, recent comments from the US Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida are likely being the force being the pair’s latest uptick.

Vice-Chair Clarida downplayed the importance of the US President Donald Trump’s tweets to affect the central bank’s future policy moves while also praising the nation’s economics.

It should also be noted that Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s comments on Thursday, suggesting more space for foreign investment, favored the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR). The Asian currency dropped during initial week-days amid downbeat inflation report.

September month Indonesia Consumer Confidence seems to be the immediate catalyst for the pair after the latest downbeat statistics from the Asian economy raises the prospects of a weaker number than 123.1 prior.

Following that, traders will be all concerned with the United States’ (US) employment data for September month that includes headline Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Average Hourly Earnings. It should also be noted that the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will also speak at the central bank’s public communication event and be observed for clues relating to future moves.

Technical Analysis

Unless providing a daily closing below 21/50-day exponential moving average (EMA) confluence around 14,150/48, prices are less likely to revisit 14,000 round-figure, which in turn raises the prospects for further run-up towards 14,300 and multiple resistances around 14,350/60.