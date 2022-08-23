Bank Indonesia (BI) hiked its policy rate by 25 bps today. Economists at TD Securities expect another 25 bps hike, potentially as early as next month. The USD/IDR has dropped following the hawkish pivot and is set to remain below the 15,000 level.
BI delivers a surprise hike
“In a surprise policy U-turn, BI hiked its 7-day reverse repo rate by 25 bps. BI justified the hike today as a preemptive move to address inflation pressures.”
“While BI took a hawkish stance on inflation, it appeared more dovish on other policy settings. BI is now signalling its own form of 'Operation Twist', joining other central banks like the RBI. We don't expect BI to stop with a one-off 25b ps hike today and expect another 25 bps, potentially as early next month.”
“We think IDR should be relatively more resilient compared to other EM-Asia currencies despite renewed USD strength.”
“We think BI will continue to defend the USD/IDR 15,000 level, which will act as a strong line in the sand.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly toward 0.9950 but failed to gather momentum. The Composite PMIs for the eurozone and Germany came in slightly better than expected but did little to nothing to help the shared currency find demand. Investors await US PMI surveys.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1750 following recovery attempt
Following a short-lasting rebound toward 1.1800, GBP/USD has turned south and retreated to the 1.1750 area. Despite the upbeat Services PMI data from the UK, the British pound struggled to gather strength due to the disappointing CBI industrial trends survey.
Gold trades in narrow channel below $1,740
After having closed the sixth straight day in negative territory on Monday, gold has gone into a consolidation phase below $1,740 on Tuesday. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moving sideways near 3%, XAU/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
Ethereum Classic price to produce a buy trigger before exploding 25%
Ethereum Classic price consolidates after forming a local bottom as Bitcoin price scrambles to find support. ETC's recovery depends on BTC potential upward bounce being triggered, which would be a sweep of the $20,750 support level.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!