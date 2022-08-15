FX Strategist Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research suggests USD/IDR could weaken to 14,620 in the near term.
Key Quotes
“The sharp drop in USD/IDR to 14,655 last week came as surprise (we were expecting sideway-trading).”
“While the rapid decline appears to be overdone, the weakness in USD/IDR could extend to 14,620 first before stabilization is likely. Resistance is at 14,760 followed by 14,810.”
