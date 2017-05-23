USD/HUF is oversold on several parameters

The standout technical signal on a USD/HUF 4hr chart is a plunge of the RSI below its 25% threshold.



At the same time, negatively aligned 50- and 200-period moving averages point at a continued USD/HUF depreciation, with recent declines locking the RSI below the 50% mark. Worth mention is the 70% level which hasn't been explored for a while on the 4hr time frame.



Should the USD/HUF be unable to wave any additional bearish impulses, the mentioned momentum readings raise the odds of a minor squeeze back upwards.

