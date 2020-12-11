Analysts at MUFG Bank, expect the FOMC next week to underline its commitment to providing substantial stimulus, which will keep the dollar on a weaker footing going forward.
Key Quotes:
“We are close to the end of a tumultuous year and Wednesday will bring possibly the last major macro event of the year – the FOMC meeting that we believe will be hugely important in validating the now consensus view of US dollar depreciation next year. We forecast around a 5% depreciation on a DXY basis by end-2021.”
The FOMC and Chair Powell have a tricky task next week. The Summary of Economic Projections from September were far too pessimistic and will undergo some considerable revisions – real GDP in 2020 for example will be revised higher from -3.7% to -2.7% (assuming a 4.0% Q/Q SAAR Q4 print). The unemployment rate at 6.7% in November means the Fed’s Q4 forecast of 7.6% in September was also too pessimistic. But the Fed’s communication is likely to put much more emphasis on the downside momentum and risks to the economy over the short-term.”
“More explicit guidance without some actual QE changes would prove somewhat disappointing given its new monetary policy framework requires the Fed to highlight a change in its reaction function in order to achieve a higher inflation target than before.”
“We expect the FOMC to announce changes to QE along with providing more explicit guidance on QE with the outcome being increased market expectations of yields being lower for longer. That will be an important anchor in keeping real yields in negative territory. The 10-year real yield currently remains close to -100bps.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles around 1.32 on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.32 after hitting a low of 1.3134 as Brexit talks seem to be on the verge of collapse. UK PM Johnson said that a no-deal Brexit is "looking very very likely." The new deadline is Sunday.
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150 on ECB's exchange rate comments
EUR/USD drops below 1.2150, quickly shedding 30 pips following ECB Villeroy's comments on the euro exchange rate. The US dollar recovers ground amid stimulus concerns and the FDA's recommendation to approve Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
XAU/USD still subdued beneath 50DMA despite risk off market feel
XAU/USD prices remain subdued below its 50DMA and the $1840 level, despite risk-off flows. A pick up in the DXY to just under 91.00 seems to be keeping precious metal bulls at bay.
Where next for the Fed, fiscal stimulus and Trump
A turbulent 2020 is nearly over with one last Federal Reserve meeting. Joseph Trevisani and Yohay Elam preview the world's most powerful central bank meeting and move toward 2021.
WTI pulls back beneath $47.00 level as risk appetite fades
The front-month futures contract for the US benchmark for sweet light crude, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI) trades with mild gains on Friday, but has seen a pullback below the $47.00 handle following Thursday’s rally that took the crude oil contract as high as the $47.70s.