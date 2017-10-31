USD: Finding a top as Mueller charges add to tax reform reality check risks - ING

Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING, suggests that while they were expecting the focus this week to be on a forthcoming House Tax Bill and the President’s Fed Chair nomination, stealing the limelight is US special counsel Robert Mueller – who issued the first charges related to his investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 US Presidential election.

Key Quotes

“Political risks had been one of the factors contributing to the dollar’s weakness over summer and a potential resurface of these concerns will certainly take some of the steam out of its recent recovery. More broadly, we’re less optimistic that tax reforms will be a game-changer for our $ outlook anytime soon, not least due to the difficulties the White House will face in getting any bill through Congress. DXY to slide to 94.00.”