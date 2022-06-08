US dollar strength will continue over the remainder of 2022 and over the course of 2023 according to analysts at Wells Fargo. They point out that despite more aggressive monetary tightening from central banks across the world, they believe the Federal Reserve will lead tightening and will continue to push the dollar higher against G10 and emerging market currencies.
Key Quotes:
“Slower global growth underpins our view for a stronger U.S. dollar over the second half of this year and into 2023. In our view, declining growth prospects should attract capital flows to dollar-denominated assets, given the dollar's safe-haven qualities. But, perhaps more inspiring for the dollar's prospects is a hawkish Federal Reserve and the outlook for tighter Fed monetary policy.”
“As of now, we forecast more Fed tightening than financial markets have priced and for most foreign central banks to lag behind the Fed. While the ECB should begin raising interest rates in July and major central banks, such as the Reserve Bank of Australia, become more hawkish, the combination of higher U.S. rates and a smaller Fed balance sheet should result in dollar strength against most G10 currencies.”
“Emerging market currencies are likely to be the most sensitive against this backdrop. We expect emerging market currencies, particularly in Latin America, to weaken over the foreseeable future as growth concerns build and political risk weighs on sentiment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0750 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD has regained its traction in the early American session and climbed toward 1.0750. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as investors gear up for the European Central Bank's policy announcements on Thursday.
USD/JPY hovers around 134.00, clings to strong daily gains
USD/JPY trades around 134.00 after hitting a 20-year high of 134.48 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stands around 3.01% in the American session, allowing the pair to maintain the upward pressure.
Gold benefiting from temporal dollar’s weakness
Gold is up for a second consecutive day. Financial markets are all about concerns related to inflation, growth, and central banks’ quantitative tightening. Market participants fear that the aggressive measures taken by policymakers will end up triggering a recession.
These indicators show Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price will quadruple
LUNA 2.0 price has been in a downtrend since May 30 and has finally reached the lower limit of its range, suggesting that a reversal is likely. This bullish outlook could fail if bears keep LUNA below the range low.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!