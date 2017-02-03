USD extending its gains against the yen - BBH

Analysts at BBH notes that the dollar is extended its gains against the yen for the fourth consecutive session and is the longest advancing streak since around the US election last November.

Key Quotes

“The greenback is now at two-week highs and approaching the upper end of its range since the middle of January seen in the JPY115.00-JPY115.60 area. The drivers seem clear: rising US rates (and spread over Japanese rates) and rising equities. The US 10-year yield is also rising for its fourth consecutive session.”