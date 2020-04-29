USD/EGP: Egyptian pound’s gradual depreciation to continue in the short-term – BNP Paribas

Since March 2020, the deterioration in the global economic environment has stopped the appreciation of the Egyptian pound, Pascal Devaux from BNP Paribas reports. USD/EGP is trading at 15.7587.
Key quotes
“In 2019, the pound appreciated by 12% against the USD with the rise in current account receipts and sustained portfolio inflows. Since March, massive portfolio outflows have entailed the pound’s moderate 1.2% depreciation and a decline in the official foreign reserves of the Central Bank (CBE) by 11%.”
“In the short-term, current account revenues should weather the drop in Suez Canal and tourism revenues (20% of current account receipts in total).”
“The CBE’s FX liquidity and the IMF financial support should allow the CBE to ease pressure on the pound in order to limit imported inflation. The pound should continue to moderately depreciate at a pace close to that of the inflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
