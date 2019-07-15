USD: Earnings in focus, with an eye on Williams - ING

According to Francesco Pesole - FX Strategist at ING, US banks and tech companies are scheduled to report earnings this week, which could inevitably test the prevailing risk-on mood and have an impact on the FX markets.
“Mixed Chinese data failed to set a clear tone for global market sentiment overnight. While GDP growth decelerated to multi-decade lows, retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment managed to beat estimates in June. Overall, it seems that more time is needed to fully assess the impact of trade wars on the Chinese economy and for now, markets can preserve the risk-on mood. This mood will inevitably be tested this week as the US corporate earnings season kicks in. Particular attention will be on major US banks today and tomorrow - along with some tech giants - with any surprise likely to reverberate in the FX market as well. Today’s calendar in the US includes the New York manufacturing survey, which should recover from the sharp drop in June. Some focus will also be on a speech by NY Fed President John Williams. In his latest remarks, he showed a mostly balanced stance, particularly downplaying concerns of a forthcoming recession. We see limited market-moving potential from his comments and expect the dollar to stay broadly range-bound today.”
The EUR/USD pair continues to consolidate in a tight range below the 1.13 handle, as resurgent USD demand combined with increased calls for ECB monetary policy easing cap the further upside.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2570 amid lack of fresh catalysts
In absence of fresh catalysts to direct near-term moves, GBP/USD trades in range near multi-day tops of 1.2580, as the bears keep the charge amid a lack of Brexit progress and broad USD bounce.
USD/JPY: Chinese statistics favor risk-on amid Japan off, few fresh data/events
Japanese markets are off due to the Marine Day Holiday. Risk sentiment remains light after China’s data dump provided signs of improvement in the world’s second-largest economy.
Gold in search of a firm direction, holds steady above $1410 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first trading day of a new week.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.