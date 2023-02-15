January saw a partial reversal of DXY’s decline, although it remains 9% off its peak. While inflation risks are likely to persist to mid-year, thereafter the US Dollar down-trend will gather momentum and sustain through to end-2024, according to economists at Westpac.
Euro to lead the way
“We remain of the view that the US Dollar will move materially lower than its current level, although likely not for some months. The reason for this is that inflation risks linger in the US and other developed markets; and there remains a view amongst market participants that the country most able to navigate this period is the US, thanks to the strength of their labour market and the FOMC’s willingness to do ‘what it takes’.”
“By the middle of 2023, not only will US disinflation broaden to services, but job creation will throttle back while wage growth continues to slow. The market’s focus from that point on will be growth differentials, with the Euro Area and Canada to outperform the US, and the UK to outperform current expectations of market participants.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.0700 in the early American session on Wednesday. With the data from the US showing that Retail Sales rose at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar continued to gather strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.2050 as USD gathers strength
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2050 on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the UK weighed on the Pound Sterling. Meanwhile, the upbeat US Retail Sales provide a boost to the US Dollar and forces the pair to stretch lower.
Gold extends slide toward $1,830 as US yields push higher
Gold price extended its slide and touched its lowest level since early January near $1,830 on Wednesday. Following the strong Retail Sales data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up around 1% on the day near 3.8%, weighing on XAU/USD.
With US CPI behind it, Bitcoin price could thrust higher and tag $23,878
BTC is showing small signs of a little step back after a very difficult and choppy trading day on Tuesday, where it was only late in the US trading session that bulls were able to claim the upper hand and jack up the price action in Bitcoin.
Earnings rally pushes ABNB to close 9-month gap, bulls set sights on $160
ABNB stock managed to close the gap created on May 9, 2022, after the short-term rental platform disclosed a wide earnings beat in Tuesday's post-market session and raised its guidance for the year's first quarter.