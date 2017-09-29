USD: Despite the tax reform noise this week, nothing’s really changed - ING

USD: Despite the tax reform noise this week, nothing’s really changed - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
After a week of tax noise, the focus for the USD shifts back to data and the Fed, suggests Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING.
Key Quotes
“Core PCE inflation – the Fed's preferred price pressure gauge – will be the key release to watch out for; markets are looking for a small uptick in underlying US inflation dynamics to 1.5%, though any miss would question the current 65-70% market-implied probability of a Dec Fed rate hike. While we see this as a bit of a headwind – for the broader $ impact, we encourage investors to look beyond Dec; here we point to the downgrade of the Fed's long-run dot last week and greater uncertainty over pace and extent of future tightening. The idea that we may well be entering the latter stages of the current Fed tightening cycle – and that further rate hikes will be shallower and more limited in scope – means that chasing USD strength on any Fed tightening hopes is unlikely to be a profitable medium-term strategic play. DXY correction could extend to 94.00 – but likely to run into sellers here.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.