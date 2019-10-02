USD could weaken if political pressure gets more intense – Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo, believe a tariff escalation from here could have an even further influence on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions.
Key Quotes:
“Over the course of this year, the U.S. dollar has been relatively resilient to political pressures and escalating trade tensions. Since the start of the year, the U.S. dollar index (DXY) has moved about2 % higher. We believe the dollar’s resilience has largely been a product of the U.S. economy outperforming other major economies, and despite rate cuts, the U.S. dollar still offers investors a relatively attractive yield. In addition, the U.S. dollar continues to be perceived as a safe haven currency, and, with a slew of global developments creating financial market volatility, there continues to be demand for the safe haven characteristics of the greenback.”
“However, going forward, if political pressure from the current administration gets more intense and the perceived independence of the Fed were to come into question, we could see the U.S. dollar be less resilient to these pressure and begin to exhibit some weakness.”
“Escalated and prolonged trade tensions between the United States and China could create an environment where markets price in even more aggressive Fed easing. Given our view that the Fed has been a bit more reactive to financial market developments in recent times, the Fed could choose to pursue a more prolonged monetary easing cycle. If this were to occur, we believe it could introduce downward pressure on the U.S. dollar and result in a broad weakening against G10 currencies.”
“Political pressure on the Fed has some potential to erode central bank independence in the United States. Although we do not believe the Fed is responding directly to political pressures, politics could potentially have an indirect influence over the Fed’s monetary policy decisions through market volatility.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after ADP NFP misses expectations
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950 after ADP NFP missed with 135K jobs gained in September and a downward revision for August. The figure joins other misses and weighs on sentiment.
GBP/USD is rising as EU reviews new UK Brexit proposal
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2300. PM Johnson has laid down a detailed Brexit plan that the DUP supports. The EU is set to react to the proposal later today.
USD/JPY hits fresh weekly lows near 107.00 as Wall Street tumbles
The USD/JPY pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 107.16, hitting the lowest level in a week.
Gold starts consolidating daily gains, trades below $1,500
The XAU/USD pair build on Tuesday recovery gains and rose above the critical $1,500 mark before going into a consolidation phase a little below that level.
Stock market crash has three drivers – and they are here to stay
US stock markets are falling for the second day in a row – and Wednesday's declines are worse than Tuesday. Safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen and gold are moving higher.